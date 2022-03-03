‘This town will starve if nothing comes’: Life in Russian-occupied Kherson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘This town will starve if nothing comes’: Life in Russian-occupied Kherson

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 3:41 pm
The Russians have occupied Kherson (PA)
The Russians have occupied Kherson (PA)

Ukrainian citizens and Russian soldiers in the occupied city of Kherson are “getting used to each other” but concern is growing about food shortages, according to a local man.

The Russian military has claimed control of the Black Sea port, taking over local government buildings, after forces entered the city on Tuesday.

On Thursday, some locals emerged from their homes after days of staying inside to assess the state of the city and search for food in whatever shops were open.

“The bigger shops are closed or already robbed,” a man who asked to be referred to as Jimmy told the PA news agency.

“What’s open is smaller shops, smaller groceries.”

Many of those shops and nearby ATMs have large queues of people outside, with many struggling to come to terms with what has happened and others trying to stay positive.

“I see worried faces, men and women,” Jimmy said.

“Some are anxious, some people are cheering up everyone around.

“One queue to the ATM looks very desperate and the other is just cheerful and nice and everyone’s smiling.”

Jimmy said most people had stocked up on food before the Russians arrived but, stuck inside for days, many had used their supplies to “eat the anxiety down”.

“Definitely the food is scarce right now,” he said.

As for what supplies were available in the shops, he said it was a hit-and-miss affair.

“It’s a matter of luck,” Jimmy said.

“If you find a shop which wasn’t robbed or which didn’t sell out… but I guess there’s not much luck any more, right?

“This town is going to starve if nothing comes.”

Other locals had chosen to stay closer to home.

Nina Kachar
Nina Kachar said the city has been quiet since Wednesday (Nina Kachar/PA)

Nina Kachar, an English teacher, said she had not gone far from her house, where she is staying with her two children, her sister and her sister’s children.

She described damage to houses, a shopping centre and a school but said the worst of the violence seemed to be over in the city.

“Since yesterday it’s quiet,” she said.

“Now we have fighting and all these explosions only on the outskirts of the city.”

Nevertheless, Ms Kachar, 37, and her family have bags packed ready to go should they need to make a quick exit.

The upheaval comes only two years after she had to deal with the death of her husband.

“Then it was only my tragedy but now when it’s all people it’s more scary,” she said.

Jimmy said the city was not overrun with Russian troops but that some were visible, including in front of the local council buildings, which were still flying the Ukrainian flag.

He spoke of his fear on running into a Jeep full of troops with a machine gun on the roof.

But he said one of the soldiers had a conversation with a local person on the street corner and waved, which eased his fears somewhat.

Map showing the Russian invasion of Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

“I think it’s much less panic around on both sides,” he said.

“The Russian military was also very afraid as they entered the town.

“Now I could call it peace, what’s happening in Kherson.

“We’re adapting to this new reality.

“It looks like people are getting used to each other and getting used to the situation.”

Ms Kachar said that most people just wanted it all to be over.

“People like me, we all just want peace,” she said.

