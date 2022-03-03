Ukrainians at solidarity ceremony thank Britain and worry about homeland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukrainians at solidarity ceremony thank Britain and worry about homeland

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 4:33 pm
The Ukrainian flag (Yui Mok/PA)
The Ukrainian flag (Yui Mok/PA)

Ukrainians in the UK sang their national anthem as their flag was hoisted at an event in Salford to show solidarity with their homeland facing Russian invasion.

“Slava Ukraini!” meaning ‘Glory to Ukraine!’ rang out as a joint flag, half Union Jack and half the yellow and blue of Ukraine, was hoisted up outside Salford Civic Centre in Greater Manchester.

Afterwards Ukrainians living in Britain spoke of their thanks to Britain for their support as they worried for loved ones back home.

Marianna Vaszilyiv, from the Lviv region, a teacher living in the UK said: “We have family, friends relatives in Ukraine, throughout the whole country and we are terrified with the scale of the disaster that broke in our country.

“We are very concerned about the safety of our nearest and dearest there.

“We are very concerned about the future escalation of the conflict, because this evil dictator won’t stop if the world does not step in and do something.

“We do appreciate the level of support from the UK government, from British people, we are very grateful because we feel that support and we feel you are with us, even such signs as we had today, our flag is in the UK sky.

“It means a lot, thank you for that.”

Salford councillor Tanya Burch, who was born and raised in Lviv, western Ukraine, used Facetime to share the ceremony to family in Ukraine, where her parents, sister, a hospital doctor, and wider family still live.

Ms Burch said she did not believe Russia would invade, but her family began to hoard cash and food before the Russian invasion as, “they knew it was going to happen”.

She said: “I don’t have the words, it is just incomprehensible, indescribable.

“You are just one big wound inside and everything is numb.

“I did not know these emotions before.”

Bohdan Ratycz, whose parents came to the UK from Ukraine in 1949, said the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain has created a humanitarian fund to help its homeland and thanked those in the UK who had already given support.

A local Ukrainian church and groups within the larger Polish community locally were helping with donations.

Mr Ratycz said: “I’m pleased to see we haven’t got the, ‘It’s not happened here’ syndrome and people genuinely do care.

“It is good to see solidarity, there’s nothing like the feeling that people support you.

“If Ukraine was to fall, God help us.”

Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett and Salford MP Rebecca Long-Bailey both spoke at the event.

The mayor said: “I cannot begin to tell you how horrified and appalled we are that the people of the Ukraine are facing an unprovoked invasion by Russian military forces.

“Both myself and the people of the city of Salford strongly condemn these hostile actions taken against the Ukraine and its people.

“Our thoughts and prayers are will you all.”

Mrs Long-Bailey added: “We were absolutely horrified to hear of the situation in Ukraine.

“So as a city we send our solidarity to the people of Ukraine and anybody in our community that is worried or affected by this terrible situation at this time, solidarity.”

A march in support of Ukraine is to be held in Manchester on Saturday.

