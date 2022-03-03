‘Mixed emotions’ for Briton after escaping Ukraine with wife and son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Mixed emotions’ for Briton after escaping Ukraine with wife and son

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 5:57 pm
Nathan Rossiter with his wife Lena and son Leo (Nathan Rossiter/PA)
Nathan Rossiter with his wife Lena and son Leo (Nathan Rossiter/PA)

A British man who has managed to escape Ukraine with his wife and son said he was left with “mixed emotions” after reaching Romania.

Nathan Rossiter, 32, from Harlow in Essex, has spent most of the past seven years in Kharkiv.

However, just before war broke out in Ukraine he travelled to Kyiv in an attempt to secure visas for his wife Lena and five-year-old son Leo to travel to the UK.

Undated handout photo of Nathan Rossiter and his Ukrainian wife, Lena, and their son, Leo. Issue date: Tuesday February 22, 2022.
Nathan Rossiter and his Ukrainian wife, Lena, and their son, Leo (Nathan Rossiter/PA)

Since then the type 1 diabetic said he has been forced to reuse his own needles after getting stuck in the capital. An attempt to leave via a Kyiv train station was scuppered after “things got out of control” and “thousands” were left waiting.

However, thanks to the help of a non-profit organisation, the family managed to leave the country and on Thursday Mr Rossiter said they had reached a hotel in Bucharest and were looking for flights to the UK.

Mr Rossiter said he received word from his MP Robert Halfon that the visas for his wife and son have been authorised. He has been told that the Home Office will issue a notice to any airline they use that they have the authority to fly to the UK.

“Mixed emotions. Happy that Leo and Lena are safe, but we left so much family back there in Kharkiv and didn’t even have a chance to say bye properly,” he told the PA news agency.

“Today we’re going to go and get a change of clothes from the shop… we’ve all been in the same clothes since last Monday (as our trip was only supposed to be one night in Kyiv to submit documents at the UK Visa Centre) so we’re all a bit smelly now!

“Especially after sleeping fully clothed in Kyiv in case we had to leave the building urgently and get somewhere underground.

“Hopefully, by Tuesday evening, we’ll be in the UK.”

Mr Rossiter, a website designer, said he “shouldn’t have any trouble getting insulin and needles” in Bucharest.

“It’s still so surreal it all seems so crazy,” he said.

“Thinking back to last Monday/Tuesday when everything was fine and we were in such a good place, and then a couple of short days later we’re in the middle of a warzone.”

