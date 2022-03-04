Evidence of alleged Russian war crimes is being collected, Ukrainian MP says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Evidence of alleged Russian war crimes is being collected, Ukrainian MP says

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 12:03 am
Vadym Ivchenko (Vadym Ivchenko/PA)
Vadym Ivchenko (Vadym Ivchenko/PA)

A member of Ukraine’s parliament has said the country’s government is collating examples of alleged war crimes by Russian forces, after the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) prosecutor announced it had launched an investigation into the situation.

Speaking to the PA news agency from Kyiv, Vadym Ivchenko said video footage and other evidence was being gathered by officials.

The ICC announced its investigation on Wednesday night, amid reports of the use by Russian troops of cluster bombs, with a nursery school and a hospital both reportedly hit.

“We are gathering all the information, all the videos,” Mr Ivchenko told PA.

Vadym Ivchenko said officials are collating examples of alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops (Vadym Ivchenko/PA)

Mr Ivchenko also called for a humanitarian corridor to be established, saying that aid is not reaching some areas.

He said Sumy, a city in Ukraine’s northeast, is “now without a supply of water and supply of food…(people are) just afraid to go there with any humanitarian aid”.

He added that Russian troops have surrounded the city, saying: “Imagine what the people in Sumy feel…it’s a humanitarian catastrophe, and it’s not only one city.

“The humanitarian equation should be negotiated in the mediation of the United Nations or countries like the United States or the United Kingdom.”

Vadym Ivchenko (left) called on western leaders to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine (Vadym Ivchenko/PA)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought the country closer to European nations, Mr Ivchenko also said.

“Now, we are in the family of European countries.

“And now we really feel all the systems from all the European Union, from other countries…(the) United Kingdom, United States, Canada.”

Echoing pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Ivchenko called too for Nato to impose a no-fly zone over the country.

“We need the no-fly zone for our civilians.

“Our mothers and our children are not using bombs or missiles.

“They just live here.

“We need to protect them.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously rejected such demands, saying that it would involve “shooting down Russian planes”.

Lesia Vasylenko, another member of Ukraine’s parliament, also called for a no-fly zone to be imposed on Thursday.

In a video posted on her Twitter feed, she said: “We need a no-fly zone imposed over the whole of Ukraine.

“We cannot provide it ourselves, so we ask for help.

“You can help a country to still exist tomorrow.

“You can help Ukrainian children to wake up and see the sunlight, and not to go down to bed in the dark with the lullabies of sirens in the background.”

