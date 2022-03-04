Votes being counted in Birmingham Erdington by-election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Votes being counted in Birmingham Erdington by-election

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 12:03 am
The first ballot boxes arrive at Erdington Academy ahead of the count (PA)
Votes are being counted in the by-election triggered by the death of Labour frontbencher Jack Dromey.

Labour held Birmingham Erdington in 2019 with a majority of 3,601 votes and anything but a victory for Sir Keir Starmer’s party would be a blow for his leadership.

Paulette Hamilton is contesting the seat for Labour, while her fellow city councillor Robert Alden is vying to become the first Tory MP there since 1936.

Both sides were seeking to manage expectations as votes were counted.

Campaign teams worked until the final hours of the contest on Thursday trying to boost their side’s turnout on a day where poor weather is unlikely to have encouraged casual voters to the polling station.

Low turnout could increase the chances of an upset, while candidates from smaller parties could erode the Labour vote.

Erdington by-election
Ballot papers are sorted and verified at Erdington Academy during the count for the Erdington by-election (Joe Giddens/PA)

A Labour source said: “The weather’s absolutely grim and turnout is looking extremely low. It’s going to be really tight.”

A Tory source said Boris Johnson’s party was expecting a “respectable showing”.

The Conservatives have come close in the past when they lost by 231 votes in 1983, when leader Margaret Thatcher was at the peak of her powers after the Falklands War.

Mr Johnson’s party has been struggling in the national polls as the Prime Minister was battered by allegations of parties in Downing Street breaching coronavirus rules.

Mr Dromey, a shadow minister married to Labour grandee Harriet Harman, died at the age of 73 in his flat in the constituency in January.

The former leading trade unionist had represented Birmingham Erdington since 2010.

