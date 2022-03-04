Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledge to match Ukraine donations up to £2.25m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledge to match Ukraine donations up to £2.25m

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 1:15 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 8:53 pm
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledge to match Ukraine donations up to £2.25 million (Ian West/PA)
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they will match donations of up to 3,000,000 USD (£2,250,000) to help supply humanitarian aide to Ukrainian refugees.

The actors are the latest Hollywood power couple to pitch in with generous financial support to those caught up in the “devastating” conflict.

In a video appeal Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, said there was “no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity”.

“I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything this country has done for myself and my family,” she said.

“But today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.

“The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”

Kutcher said: “While we witness the bravery of the people in the country she was born in, we’re also witness to the needs of those who have chosen safety.”

The Two And A Half Men star added that “logistics” was the principal challenge, getting housing and supplies into the area.

The couple said they would match donations made to rental company AirBnB and freight transporter Flexport for up to 3,000,000 dollars (£2,250,000), with the aim of raising 30,000,000 dollars (£22,500,000)

Kunis added: “The people of Ukraine are strong and brave but being strong and brave doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of support.

“We need to support the people of Ukraine.”

The page had raised over 2,500,000 dollars just three hours after going live, following a large offline donation attributed to the Ron Conway Family.

Fellow celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also previously pledged to match donations up to 1,000,000 dollars (£750,000) to support the growing number of Ukrainian refugees.

The pair urged people to donate to humanitarian charity US For UNHCR to help the thousands of citizens displaced by the conflict, and said they would double the support shown.

