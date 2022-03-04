Petrol and stamp price increases add further pressure to household budgets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Petrol and stamp price increases add further pressure to household budgets

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 12:45 pm
Motorists are being warned over the possibility of petrol prices soaring to £1.60 a litre following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Joe Giddens/PA)
Motorists are being warned over the possibility of petrol prices soaring to £1.60 a litre following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Joe Giddens/PA)

Soaring inflation is continuing to bite for British households as petrol prices struck new record highs and the cost of everyday items such as stamps jumped further.

Financial experts have warned that “at some point soon consumers will not be able to cope with even higher prices” as the conflict in Ukraine helps to stoke the cost of living crisis further.

Data from Experian Catalist said the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 153.50p on Thursday, up from 152.20p on Wednesday.

The RAC has urged for support from the Treasury as the figures also showed that the cost of diesel rose from 155.79p to a record 157.47p over the same period.

Oil prices have spiked due to concerns over the reliability of supplies since Russian troops invaded Ukraine last week.

It comes after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 5.5% in January, although it is expected to accelerate once again.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said inflation could yet strike more than 8% if the invasion of Ukraine drives surges in commodity prices.

The price of wheat, one of Ukraine’s largest export products, hit a 14-year high this week, putting pressure on the cost of everyday food products such as bread.

Packaging prices have also lifted on the back of a surge in the cost of aluminium, as a significant amount if sourced from Russia.

The Royal Mail also announced on Friday that the price of a first class stamp is to increase by 10p to 95p.

Second class stamps will increase by 2p to 68p, with the new prices coming into effect on April 4.

The additional pressures on household budgets come as energy prices are set to soar from the current price cap, which is set at £1,277 per year for the average household.

It is scheduled to rise to £1,971 from the beginning of April and industry analysts have warned that this could surge by a further £1,000 in October if wholesale prices do not stabilise.

Those who eat out are also facing higher menu prices from April, with reduced VAT for hospitality due to end.

Meanwhile, used car prices have also continued to surge over the past year, with a shortage of new cars increasing pressure on supply.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “With the invasion of Ukraine by Russia now into its second week, stock markets continue to battle the threat of even higher inflation and a potential economic slowdown.

“If costs are going up again, corporates must either stomach lower profit margins or risk passing on the costs to the end user.

“At some point soon consumers will not be able to cope with even higher prices, so corporates face a big demand test.”

