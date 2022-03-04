Chicken kiev renamed kyiv by Sainsbury’s after Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chicken kiev renamed kyiv by Sainsbury’s after Russia’s attack on Ukraine

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 1:25 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 5:31 pm
Sainsbury’s is pulling Russian vodka and sunflower seeds from its shelves (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sainsbury’s is renaming chicken kievs to match the Ukrainian spelling of the capital city, in the wake of the Russian invasion, while John Lewis and Waitrose are removing Russian products from shelves.

Meanwhile advertising giant WPP said it would withdraw from the country where it employs 1,400 people, and Sports Direct also pulled out of Russia.

The supermarket chain said it would start rolling out new packaging in the coming weeks using chicken kyiv, rather than the Russian spelling kiev.

It will also stop selling all products that are sourced purely from Russia – Russian standard vodka and Karpayskiye black sunflower seeds.

Waitrose also said that it will remove a Russian vodka from its shelves while John Lewis will no longer sell a line of pizza oven pellets which it sources from the country.

The John Lewis Partnership, which includes Waitrose, added: “We’re working with our suppliers to review products that have components of Russian origin and will be seeking to mitigate further exposure to the region.”

It comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin last week launched a full-scale and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The attack has led to biting sanctions from Europe, the US and others, and western companies are withdrawing en masse from Russia in response.

“We stand united with the people of Ukraine. We have reviewed our product range and have decided to remove from sale all products that are 100% sourced from Russia,” Sainsbury’s said.

On Friday JD Sports also announced plans to withdraw from Russia, following other clothing retailers such as Asos and Boohoo.

The move is largely symbolic as the business only makes 0.05% of its sales in Russia through its website and wholesale partners.

It also has no sites or employees in either Russia or Ukraine.

“Everyone at JD is shocked and deeply concerned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and expresses the utmost sympathy for all Ukrainians,” the company said.

It added: “The conflict in Ukraine continues to generate grave concern and we look forward to reconciliation and the return to peace within the region.”

But for WPP the move is far from symbolic, the business employs 1,400 people in Russia and 200 in Ukraine.

It said that it “deeply regret(s)” the impact on its Russian staff, but added that “WPP’s ongoing presence in Russia would be inconsistent with our values as a company, and we are therefore discontinuing our operations in the country.”

