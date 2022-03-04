Ukrainian-born pop duo Bloom Twins launch fundraising event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukrainian-born pop duo Bloom Twins launch fundraising event

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 2:41 pm
Bloom Twins have launched a fundraising event to raise money for Ukraine (Ian West/PA)
A music and arts event has been launched by pop duo the Bloom Twins and the founder of Secret Cinema to raise money for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian-born pop group – made up of twin sisters Anna and Sonia Kuprienko – have joined forces with Secret Cinema’s Fabien Riggall to organise the Night For Ukraine.

The event at the Roundhouse in north London next week will raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to support humanitarian and emergency response work in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

The Bloom Twins are helping to curate the event and will perform on the evening. The show will also feature live music from international artists, spoken word poetry, films and DJ sets.

The full line-up is yet to be announced.

Bloom Twins said: “We are Ukrainian and it’s humbling to see the support our country is getting around the world. We are really looking forward to being a part of this project, and not just as a one-off performance but as creative collaborators.

Secret Cinema screens Dead Poets Society
Fabien Riggall, founder of Secret Cinema, has teamed up with Bloom Twins to launch the event (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“This is an absolute honour to be representing our country and helping people caught up in this devastating conflict.

“There is so much every one of us can do to make a difference and even though it’s called Night For Ukraine, the impact of it will last much longer than a night. It will belong in our memories forever.”

The DEC brings together 15 of the UK’s leading aid charities, including British Red Cross, Oxfam UK and Save the Children UK, who are working on the ground in Ukraine and at the country’s borders to help those fleeing the conflict.

Riggall said: “We would like Night For Ukraine to engage the creative community to act, to come together for Ukraine and raise urgent funds for DEC.

“We are excited to be collaborating with the Bloom Twins and honoured to be partnering with Sunflower Relief, an inspiring organisation to help Ukrainians at this time. We hope that this event will fuel artists and venues to create their own nights for Ukraine to support DEC in any way they can during this crisis.”

Tickets for the Roundhouse event on March 9 are on sale now at www.nightforukraine.org.

