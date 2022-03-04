Ukraine aid appeal hails ‘astonishing show of support’ as UK donates £55m

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has praised the UK’s “astonishing show of support” for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine after raising £55 million in the first day of its appeal.

The charity, made up of 15 leading aid agencies, urged the public to keep momentum for the cause going as it revealed that “hundreds of thousands” of people had contributed within hours of the appeal’s launch.

Among them was the Queen, who made a “generous donation” on Thursday, along with the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, the DEC said.

More than one million people across Ukraine have been forced to flee their homes. Families have been separated, homes destroyed and lives are in danger. Donate to our appeal to help people in Ukraine. Thank you for your support https://t.co/JRCP8NYvdB pic.twitter.com/H27FAT2OtV — DEC (@decappeal) March 4, 2022

The total figure includes £20 million donated by the Government as part of its UK Aid Match initiative – the largest commitment ever made to a DEC appeal through the scheme.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said: “We are extremely grateful for the huge generosity of everyone in the UK who has donated to the DEC appeal. We are also very grateful for the generous support of the royal family.

“We also thank the UK Government, who have matched pound for pound the first £20 million donated by the public, as well as our broadcast partners and celebrities for having aired and joined the appeal, reaching millions of viewers and listeners.”

People who have fled their homes and are headed to the Ukrainian border face huge challenges: long waits to cross into neighbouring countries and scant facilities. At night, temperatures dip below freezing. Please help provide vital aid to those in need: https://t.co/JRCP8NYvdB pic.twitter.com/eQJAyYdDmC — DEC (@decappeal) March 4, 2022

The appeal was backed by Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington and Trigger Point actor Adrian Lester, who appeared in broadcasts publicising the launch on Thursday.

Commercial radio appeals were voiced by Doctor Who and Broadchurch star David Tennant.

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville also backed the campaign in an appeal video highlighting the challenges that Ukrainians were currently facing due to the invasion.

The actor said: “We’ve all seen the devastation on our TV screens and playing out on social media and I wanted to do what I could to draw attention to a simple way you can help – by giving to DEC charities.”

He added that the charities are “working tirelessly” to reach people affected by the conflict and encouraged others to “play a part in helping” by donating to the appeal.

Over a million people have fled Ukraine in recent days. They urgently need food, water, medical assistance, protection, trauma care. Please give what you can to @decappeal #UkraineAppealhttps://t.co/LHxbDSd41y pic.twitter.com/WOXhCcnLnb — Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) March 4, 2022

Tesco also announced on Friday that it will donate £1 million to the Red Cross, one of the DEC member charities, to help it respond to the crisis on the ground.

Chief executive Jason Tarry also pledged to establish a scheme whereby every pound donated by a customer will be matched by the supermarket up to a further £1 million.

“We’re deeply saddened and distressed by the unfolding humanitarian situation and our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and all those affected,” Mr Tarry said.

Our thoughts are with the people affected by the Ukraine crisis. We’re committed to support the relief efforts of those who need it. https://t.co/8Fg8J4NN6X pic.twitter.com/0JUxB82LmA — Tesco (@Tesco) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation Foundation launched an international health appeal with a target of 57.5 million US dollars (around £43.2 million) needed to deliver urgent healthcare to those in Ukraine as well as refugees.

Jarno Habicht, WHO representative in Ukraine, said: ”We see that some cities now are becoming isolated and we are getting reports that people don’t feel safe seeking healthcare with healthcare workers under attack.

“This is moving very fast with the military offensive broadening and we are moving closer to a humanitarian crisis.”

Mr Habicht said a “full picture” has not yet emerged but electricity, oxygen and medicines are all under threat, with some hospitals already running out of supplies.

The health situation in #Ukraine is worsening & the population needs access to healthcare. How can we support those affected with continued coordination, life-saving medical supplies provision, & vital healthcare? 🟡 Donate to https://t.co/eh7bJmQCr8 pic.twitter.com/3ZyRpQHhwU — WHO Foundation (@WHOFoundation) March 3, 2022

Anil Soni, chief executive of the WHO Foundation, said: “The people of Ukraine need urgent action and support from the rest of the world to ensure its healthcare is functioning and protected so further loss of life is prevented.”

Wales’s First Minister also announced on Friday that the Welsh Government will provide £4 million to Ukraine through the DEC.

Mark Drakeford told Sky News that his country hopes to be a “nation of sanctuary” and that its aid helps those on the front line.

The DEC appeal aims to raise funds to be distributed to charities responding on the ground in Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, giving people food, water and shelter.

The charity has not set a target for the appeal, with Mr Saeed saying it is “absolutely grateful for every single pound” donated.

“The more money we raise, the more people that we can reach,” he said.