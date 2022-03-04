Teachers’ leaders call for Government to repair ‘damage’ to pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teachers’ leaders call for Government to repair ‘damage’ to pay

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 3:21 pm
Teachers’ leaders say pay has been eroded over the past decade (PA)
Teachers’ leaders have called on the Government to give teachers a pay rise this year, to “urgently repair the damage” to school staff salaries.

In a joint statement from unions representing almost all headteachers and teachers in England, the Association for School and College Leaders (ASCL), the NAHT school leaders’ union, the NEU teachers’ union, the NASUWT teachers’ union and Voice Community have called on the School Teachers’ Review Body to increase pay above inflation rates to solve the issue of staff shortages.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of ASCL, said that teacher shortages were “a direct result of the erosion of teacher pay over the past decade”.

He added that the situation needed to be addressed with a “significant above inflation settlement” to improve the value of starting salaries, as well as raising the pay of experienced teachers and school leaders.

“And the government has to ensure that schools have sufficient funding to afford that settlement,” he added.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, said: “Leadership supply for our schools is teetering on the brink. School leaders’ pay has been cut by a fifth in real terms since 2010, and this, in combination with high stakes accountability, crushing workload, long hours and inadequate school funding, is driving leaders from the job they love.”

“The STRB is an independent review body – it must act like one and make the right recommendations based on objective evidence and free from government constraint and interference,” he said.

On Friday, the Government’s evidence to the STRB proposed an increase to school funding to ensure starting salaries are raised to £30,000 by the end of 2023-24, with progression between each pay point at 5.5%, while teachers in upper pay ranges and leadership positions would receive a 3% pay rise in 2022/23.

Primary school stock
Teaching unions say real term pay cuts and a crushing workload are affecting staff numbers (PA)

“While retention rates in early career have stabilised or even improved in recent years, they continue to be challenging relative to historic benchmarks and are likely to worsen after the pandemic (and
subsequent recession) subsides,” a document of Government evidence submitted to the STRB said.

The unions called for a fair national pay structure as well as the removal of performance-related pay (PRP).

They said there needed to be an end to differential pay increases and called for urgent action to cut staff workload.

