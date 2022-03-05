Women march through London to call for end to men’s violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Women march through London to call for end to men’s violence

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 4:55 pm
A woman takes part in a Million Women Rise march outside Charing Cross Police Station (Ian West/PA)
Hundreds have marched through central London to demand an end to men’s violence against women and girls, misogyny and racism.

Supporters of the Million Women Rise collective on Saturday walked from Charing Cross police station to Scotland Yard, to highlight the harming of women by police.

They drummed, chanted and carried signs saying “Women’s rights are human rights”, “Girls just wanna have equal rights” and “The future is female”.

Many wore red, which they said symbolised the blood of women who have died at the hands of men.

International Women’s Day
People take part in a Million Women Rise march outside New Scotland Yard in central London (Ian West/PA)

They demanded a clear dialogue from police on tackling the issues.

They pointed to the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a Metropolitan Police officer and the sharing of photographs of two murdered sisters, Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, as evidence of why action is needed.

The starting point of the march is where police officers were based whose violently racist, misogynist and homophobic messages were exposed in a report by the police watchdog last month.

Million Women Rise spokeswoman Sabrina Qureshi said: “Violence against women is widespread in our society, yet none of our political leaders are willing to truly take this on.

“We need change.

International Women’s Day
The rally came ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8 (Ian West/PA)

“From the disproportionate number of police officers who are offenders against women, to the clear back-slapping culture of hate, evidenced from the locker room to social media.

“Enough. We demand accountability. We demand a total overhaul and rethink of what and who the police are for.”

In a video message played to the crowd, Mina Smallman, the mother of the two murdered sisters, said: “It’s not on us to ensure our own safety, it’s up to the government legislation to ensure that we are kept safe and that we are believed when we come forward to say we have been attacked.”

The rally came ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

