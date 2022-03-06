Cost of living crisis becoming an emergency, warns Blackford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Cost of living crisis becoming an emergency, warns Blackford

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 12:02 am
The SNP said living costs are spiralling out of control (PA)
The SNP said living costs are spiralling out of control (PA)

The cost of living crisis is quickly becoming an emergency, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said.

He has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak calling for more action to tackle rising bills.

The letter, also penned by SNP MP Alison Thewliss, calls for Universal Credit to be raised and the Scottish Child Payment benefit to be matched UK-wide.

It also demands that the £200 energy bill loan becomes a grant and wages increase to a Real Living Wage.

Ian Blackford
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has highlighted rising energy bills (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Blackford said: “The Tory cost of living crisis is spiralling out of control and quickly becoming a full blown emergency – making it absolutely essential that the Chancellor delivers urgent and comprehensive support for families at the spring statement.

“The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has compounded this crisis, with soaring oil and gas prices adding to the intense pressures that families face.

“The SNP will continue to demand tough sanctions against Putin’s regime, and strong support for the Ukrainian people, but this devastating conflict also reinforces the need for the UK Government to tackle the rising cost of living in the UK, with a major package of support so families aren’t left thousands of pounds out of pocket.”

Ms Thewliss said: “Rishi Sunak cannot just wash his hands of this crisis and leave families in the lurch.

“The UK Government’s failure to get a grip has left millions of families worse off – with many forced to choose between heating and eating.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “We recognise the pressures people are facing with the cost of living and we are working closely with the Scottish Government to ensure people in Scotland are supported.

“The UK Government is providing support worth around £20 billion this financial year and next to help.

“This includes putting an average of £1,000 more per year into the pockets of working families via changes to Universal Credit and boosting the minimum wage by more than £1,000 a year for full-time workers.

“We have also announced a further £9 billion to protect against the impact of rising global energy prices and our £500 million household support fund is helping the most vulnerable with essential costs.

“Meanwhile, the Scottish Government has significant welfare powers and can top up existing benefits, pay discretionary payments and create entirely new benefits in areas of devolved responsibility.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal