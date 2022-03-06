Sir Tony Blair: I thought Iraq invasion was the right thing to do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics UK politics

Sir Tony Blair: I thought Iraq invasion was the right thing to do

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 7:51 am
Tony Blair was appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has admitted he “may have been wrong” about the decision to invade Iraq and Afghanistan, but insisted he thought it was “the right thing” to do.

Speaking to the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby as part of BBC Radio 4’s The Archbishop Interviews series, Sir Tony defended his decision to intervene in the Middle East alongside former US president George W Bush.

“People often say over Iraq or Afghanistan that I took the wrong decision but you’ve got to do what you think is right,” the 68-year-old said.

“Whether you are right or not is another matter. In those really big decisions you don’t know what all the different component elements are, and you’ve got to follow, in the end, your own instinct.”

Archbishop of Canterbury comments
Justin Welby is carrying out a series of interviews for BBC Radio 4 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He added that although his decision “may have been wrong”, he “had to do what I thought was the right thing”.

Sir Tony was appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, in the New Year’s honours list.

However, a Change.org petition to strip him of his knighthood gathered more than one million signatures.

The petition said: “Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.

“He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.

“Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen.”

