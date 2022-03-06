Delayed patients will have options to change provider, says Sajid Javid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Delayed patients will have options to change provider, says Sajid Javid

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 9:39 am
Patients could have the opportunity to look at waiting lists at different hospitals and change provider, the Health Secretary said (Peter Byrne/PA)

Patients would be given more choice around their treatment options including choosing alternative providers if their operations are delayed, under plans due to be announced by the Health Secretary.

Sajid Javid has said while his proposals would be beneficial for patients, they could also “significantly” help to tackle the backlog in planned care.

Further details are expected to be set out when Mr Javid gives a speech on Tuesday.

The Sunday Times reported that patients referred for hospital care will have the chance to look online at the waiting time for their local hospital, and compare that with times at any hospital in the country, including private ones.

Mr Javid told the newspaper: “The NHS constitution says already that you as a patient have the right to ask for an alternative provider for your treatment.

“In practice no one really gets that right. It’s not really focused on and even if an individual wanted to exercise that right at the moment it’s just left up to them to do all the homework and they’re not really supported in that decision.”

He said this is “not acceptable”, adding that he wants to “enshrine that right” so that patients are “given options, they have a choice”.

The Health Secretary added: “It could be that they stick with their local provider, it could be maybe another NHS provider. And if it is another NHS provider, let’s say they have to travel for that, they should be supported in their travel costs, maybe accommodation costs, including maybe for someone to go with them to support them.

“Or it could be an independent provider in the independent sector. The point is that people should have that choice and it should be made easy for them to exercise that right.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said his plans can help to tackle the lengthy backlog for planned care (Victoria Jones/PA)

On how it will help with the backlog, he said that with more providers involved in trying to address lengthy waiting lists “you will get through the backlog quicker than otherwise”.

Data published last month by NHS England showed a record 6.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of December – the highest number since records began in August 2007.

Mr Javid’s plan is also expected to include reference to a possible move towards academy-style hospitals to improve performance across the NHS, The Sunday Times reported.

