We cannot forget saving our planet despite energy security risks – Sarwar

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 11:48 am
Anas Sarwar was asked about the Cambo oil field (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland cannot forget the need to “save our planet” despite concerns about energy security ignited by Russia’s war with Ukraine, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader said the transition towards renewable energy should continue as Europe reconsiders its reliance on Russian gas.

Both Mr Sarwar and Sir Keir Starmer have stressed the need for countries to take a united stance against Russia at Scottish Labour’s conference in Glasgow.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Show, Mr Sarwar said it is important to “continue to support the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian Government with all their asks around defensive support”.

He said he had commissioned an energy transition commission to look at reducing bills and ensuring energy security, including the consideration of nuclear power as part of the energy mix.

Mr Sarwar said: “I think renewables clearly has to be a huge part of the focus.

Scottish Labour conference
“I think how we wind down from oil and gas – I think we need to be careful in how we do it, both in terms of that supply, but also more importantly in terms of the jobs.

“But I think we do need to have a more complex mix of our energy security, and that’s why I think we should be considering, for example, nuclear energy as part of that mix.”

The Scottish Labour leader was asked if Nicola Sturgeon should reconsider her opposition to the Cambo oil field.

He replied: “No, and I think the problem is I don’t think we can say now that we see new risks in our world that we forget saving our planet.

“I think we have to do both.

“Yes, we have to address the immediate risk we face from Russia, the immediate risks we face to our energy security

“But we’ve also got to save our planet in the process. Because yes, we’re living in it right now.

“But it also needs to be safe to live in for our children and our grandchildren.”

