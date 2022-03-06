UK-based nanny tells of desperate fight to get brother out of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

UK-based nanny tells of desperate fight to get brother out of Ukraine

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 12:01 pm
Nataliia and Viktor Kolodii and trying to return to Britain (Nataliia Kolodii/PA)
Nataliia and Viktor Kolodii and trying to return to Britain (Nataliia Kolodii/PA)

A Ukrainian nanny living in the UK has told of her desperate struggle to get her 15-year-old brother out of their war-torn homeland as she described her fears for her parents who have stayed behind.

Nataliia Kolodii flew to Warsaw on Friday and met her brother Viktor, who had embarked on an almost 24-hour journey from Kyiv via Lviv after his parents took the difficult decision for him to travel alone in the hope he could get to safety.

Ms Kolodii, who has lived in the UK for nine years and is based in Maidenhead, Berkshire, told the PA news agency they now feel “stuck” in Poland after she learned her initial attempt at getting him a visa had not worked.

The 37-year-old described the visa process as “confusing” and said her friends in England were shocked to hear of her experience.

She said she called a number on the official Government website on Thursday and spoke to someone who assured her she would get confirmation about her brother’s visa within two days.

But she said she was then shocked and upset to be told later this was not the case.

She said the process “should be more clear” and consideration given to the fact people applying for the scheme are likely to be under intense stress when doing so.

She told PA: “I texted my friends and said we are stuck in Poland and everybody asks ‘Why, England said you don’t need anything, they are welcoming you’. I said ‘No, it’s not like that. I am stuck here’.

“It’s (a scheme) for Ukrainian refugees, that means maybe not everybody is perfect in English. It should be something like okay, press this button, go to this website, fill out this form. I also watched YouTube videos, but I still couldn’t (understand it). Maybe it’s my tiredness.”

Ms Kolodii described feeling “lost” and said the outbreak of war in her home country has been “heartbreaking” and “like the end of the world”, reducing her sleep to two or three hours a night as she worries for her family.

While trying to get her brother to safety she has been overcome with concern for her parents and grandmother who are living in a suburb of Kyiv.

Her 86-year-old Russian grandmother is not fit to travel and Ms Kolodii said her mother has insisted she will not leave her behind.

“It’s (my family) everything I have,” Ms Kolodii said. “And I just imagine, to lose them all, I don’t know if I could take it.”

Her mother wrote a letter, signed by both of Viktor’s parents, saying they “just want our child to escape from here” and for their daughter to be considered his legal guardian, recording a video saying the same.

Nataliia Kolodii
Nataliia Kolodii on the flight to Warsaw on Friday (Nataliia Kolodii/PA)

Ms Kolodii said she has since applied for a visa online and will take a five-hour bus journey with her brother to the Polish city of Rzeszow on Sunday, where the UK has opened a new pop-up visa application centre in recent days.

But she said as she needs to get back to the UK for work and her son there, she hopes the process can be handled as quickly as possible, as she does not want to leave her teenage brother alone in Poland.

The UK’s initial visa offer was restricted to immediate family but widened on Tuesday to include parents, grandparents and siblings, with applications opening on Friday as Home Secretary Priti Patel paid a visit to the Polish border with Ukraine.

The Home Office said it has increased capacity to other countries including Hungary, Poland and Moldova, and that the combined total number of appointments in the region will increase to 6,000 from this coming week.

An emotional Ms Kolodii said Ukraine is “a peaceful nation”, adding: “We never thought this war would start.”

She rejected any suggestion Russian-speaking people – including her own family – had ever been pressured by Ukrainian officials to drop the language.

She said: “Putin tells (people) that Ukraine or the government pressure Russian-speaking people, or just bully. Never, ever happened to our family.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal