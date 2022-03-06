Royal Navy warship seizes cannabis worth £6.5m in Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal Navy warship seizes cannabis worth £6.5m in Middle East

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 12:04 pm
The crew of HMS Montrose with the captured 6.5 tonnes of hashish (MoD/Crown copyright/PA)
A Royal Navy warship has seized £6.5 million of cannabis in the biggest haul in a decade in the Middle East.

The crew of frigate HMS Montrose captured the 6.5 tonnes of hashish after boarding a suspect dhow sailing vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

It is the third seizure since the start of the year by the Bahrain-based ship and the ninth since the start of its extended mission to the region three years ago.

The navy estimates that Montrose has deprived traffickers of £95 million worth of drugs in that time, with this haul being the heaviest seized by allied warships in the Middle East in a decade.

Crew members of HMS Montrose with some of the captured hashish
A navy spokesman said: “While the commandos and sailors conducted their thorough search of the suspect vessel, the ship’s Wildcat helicopter provided support and protection throughout.

Lieutenant Joe Martin, the Royal Marines boarding officer, said: “The hashish, also known as cannabis resin, was tallied and tested aboard HMS Montrose, a UK wholesale value of £6.5 million estimated, then the drugs were destroyed.

“I’m really proud of the team; we conducted this boarding efficiently using the experience we’ve gained over the past three months.

“We learn each time we board a vessel, never resting on our laurels and continually honing our edge.”

Commanding officer Commander Claire Thompson said: “Once again, HMS Montrose and her ship’s company have proven their capability in the battle against illegal and illicit activity in the region.”

