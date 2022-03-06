Covid booster jabs will be offered to over-75s from Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid booster jabs will be offered to over-75s from Monday

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 12:46 pm
Immunity from vaccination declines over time (Nick Potts/PA)
Immunity from vaccination declines over time (Nick Potts/PA)

Booster jabs for the coronavirus vaccine will be offered to over-75s and those most at risk from the virus from Monday.

The Scottish Government says a spring booster dose will be offered to those who received their last jab at least 24 weeks ago.

It follows a decision by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on February 21.

As well as over-75s, those being offered boosters will include care home residents and people who are immunocompromised.

Humza Yousaf welcomed the rollout (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Immunity derived from the vaccine declines over time and many in this category received their last dose in September or October 2021.

Letters are also being sent to parents of children aged between five and 11 inviting them to their first vaccination appointment.

Children with certain medical conditions in this age group have already been invited.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We know that those in high-priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from Covid-19, and I therefore welcome the start of the rollout which will offer a further dose to these people.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus.

“However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid-19 for those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus.

“The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.

“I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

