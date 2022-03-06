Hampshire couple take Molly the motorhome to help people fleeing Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Hampshire couple take Molly the motorhome to help people fleeing Ukraine

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 1:45 pm Updated: March 6, 2022, 7:50 pm
Laura Rice and her husband Ken are travelling from Hampshire to help people fleeing Ukraine (Laura Rice)
Laura Rice and her husband Ken are travelling from Hampshire to help people fleeing Ukraine (Laura Rice)

A Hampshire couple have set off in their motorhome with “literally a tonne of sweets” to offer assistance to people fleeing Ukraine.

Laura Rice, 62, and her husband Ken, 65, from Andover, set off in Molly the motorhome on Saturday with the intention of reaching the border between Ukraine and Poland.

They have taken tea, coffee and food as well as warm clothing, and said they will offer lifts as well as the use of their shower to those who need it.

Laura Rice and her husband Ken are travelling from Hampshire to help people fleeing Ukraine
Laura Rice and her husband Ken will offer support to people fleeing Ukraine (Laura Rice)

“We’ve always said to each other we’d love to give back to society,” Laura told the PA news agency.

“Because we feel that we’ve really had a lovely life. And life has been good to us.

“Why don’t we just go and take our motorhome, which is called Molly, (and) the three of us go and see what we can do?

“We also do have a hot shower in our van – we want to get there and say to people ‘what is it that you’re needing at this moment in time?’

“Whatever they need or transportation they want, to get from one site to another place in Poland, we put them in the van and take them.”

Laura Rice and her husband Ken are travelling from Hampshire to help people fleeing Ukraine
Molly the motorhome has been filled with food and clothing (Laura Rice)

More than 1.5 million refugees have now crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began, the head of the UN Refugee Agency has said.

Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, tweeted on Sunday that it is “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II”.

Laura and her husband, who are aiming to reach the city of Przemysl in south-east Poland, contacted Veterans In Action – a charity which helps veterans – to get an idea of where to go and what to take.

With the help of neighbours they have been able to get hold of plenty of warm clothing such as hats and scarves to distribute.

The couple also work as directors at their son’s confectionery outlet – he donated so much in the way of chocolate and sweets that they now have “over 1,000 kilos” of treats in the back of their vehicle.

While the pair are self-funding their trip, they have organised a GoFundMe page with all money going towards helping Ukrainians once they arrive – it had raised around £3,500 by midday on Sunday.

Laura said they will stay for up to two weeks before they have to return, but said there is “no reason” they would not come back.

Laura Rice and her husband Ken are travelling from Hampshire to help people fleeing Ukraine
Laura said ‘we’d love to give back to society’ (Laura Rice)

“If I could see somebody just having a hot shower (who) for a week hasn’t seen a shower (or) hot water, it would make both of us so happy,” she said.

“What will happen when we get there, it’s unknown to all of us. But if we can help a couple of families along the way, you know, success.”

To find out more about the couple’s GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/f/direct-help-to-the-ukrainians.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal