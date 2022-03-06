Question Time to host special episode on war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Question Time to host special episode on war in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 6, 2022, 9:08 pm
Fiona Bruce on the set of Question Time (Richard Lewisohn/BBC/PA)
Fiona Bruce on the set of Question Time (Richard Lewisohn/BBC/PA)

Question Time has announced plans to host a special edition addressing the war in Ukraine.

The BBC One programme will broadcast from London on Wednesday with the panel yet to be announced.

On Twitter, the show urged members of the public to sign up to appear in its studio audience.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
People take part in a demonstration in Parliament Square (Ian West/PA)

It said: “With the tragic events in Ukraine – and no sign of any let up – there will be a special edition of Question Time on Wednesday evening on @BBCOne at 8pm. Panel TBC.”

This week’s edition of Question Time featured a number of questions relating to the Russian invasion and Vladimir Putin’s potential use of nuclear weapons.

However, next week’s show will be entirely devoted to the conflict.

It comes after the show last month hosted a special featuring unvaccinated people in the audience challenging a panel of health experts and politicians.

A clip of immunologist Professor Robin Shattock calmly responding to an unvaccinated audience member with a philosophy degree was shared widely on social media following the broadcast.

The current affairs programme sees members of the public ask questions of a panel of public figures – including politicians, journalists, authors and comedians – and is hosted by Fiona Bruce.

