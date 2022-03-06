Question Time to host special episode on war in Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Question Time has announced plans to host a special edition addressing the war in Ukraine.

The BBC One programme will broadcast from London on Wednesday with the panel yet to be announced.

On Twitter, the show urged members of the public to sign up to appear in its studio audience.

People take part in a demonstration in Parliament Square (Ian West/PA)

It said: “With the tragic events in Ukraine – and no sign of any let up – there will be a special edition of Question Time on Wednesday evening on @BBCOne at 8pm. Panel TBC.”

This week’s edition of Question Time featured a number of questions relating to the Russian invasion and Vladimir Putin’s potential use of nuclear weapons.

However, next week’s show will be entirely devoted to the conflict.

It comes after the show last month hosted a special featuring unvaccinated people in the audience challenging a panel of health experts and politicians.

A clip of immunologist Professor Robin Shattock calmly responding to an unvaccinated audience member with a philosophy degree was shared widely on social media following the broadcast.

The current affairs programme sees members of the public ask questions of a panel of public figures – including politicians, journalists, authors and comedians – and is hosted by Fiona Bruce.