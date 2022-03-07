Oil price at highest since 2008 as Europe and US mull ban on Russian imports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oil price at highest since 2008 as Europe and US mull ban on Russian imports

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 8:53 am Updated: March 7, 2022, 9:48 am
Oil prices have soared in recent months (Jane Barlow/PA)
The price of oil has soared to its highest level in 14 years on Monday, a move that is likely to put a further squeeze on households, as the US and Europe discussed banning imports of Russian crude.

Briefly touching 139 dollars per barrel, Brent crude – which is the most commonly used way of measuring the UK’s oil price – was at its highest price since 2008.

It later settled back down around 10 dollars off that peak but still at 14-year highs.

Over the weekend, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said that Washington is in “very active discussions” with countries in Europe over banning imports of Russian oil.

The move could seriously damage the Russian economy and comes after Vladimir Putin decided to send his troops on a full-scale mission to invade Ukraine.

(PA Graphics)
The war has led to hundreds of civilian casualties and brought nearly unequivocal condemnation from other European countries.

While Europe and the US have so far resisted a ban on Russian oil, the heavy sanctions they have put on the country mean that many companies are baulking at buying anything from Russia.

This has led to a widespread boycott but a total ban would dry up supplies further.

Although Europe relies a lot more on Russia for its natural gas, the country is still the biggest single exporter of oil to the EU.

According to data from Eurostat, around a quarter of the bloc’s oil imports and around 46% of its gas came from Russia in the first part of last year.

The UK is less reliant on Russia for both but prices here largely mirror those in Europe.

Moldova US Blinken
Antony Blinken said Europe and the US could stop buying Russian oil (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)

Sanctions have so far not hit these vital supplies which prop up the economies of both sides.

Natural gas is much less likely to get sanctioned as it would seriously hurt Europe to go cold turkey on Russian gas imports. Meanwhile Russia relies on these exports to fund large parts of its economy.

Despite that, leaders on the continent are seriously considering the prospect that the taps might be cut off, either by the Europeans or by the Russians.

“France’s finance minister (Bruno) Le Maire said the government is working on risk evaluation of cutting off Russian gas,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com.

He added: “It was only a matter of time before we got to the point of banning Russian oil and gas because of the escalation in the conflict and targeting of civilians. Or at least got to the point of talking about it.”

The panic was also obvious on stock markets on Monday morning as the FTSE 100, which had already lost heavy ground last week, dropped another 2.5% within half an hour of opening.

European and Asian markets were also down.

