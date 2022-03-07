First Minister announces £3.4m for ‘crucial’ NHS apprenticeships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First Minister announces £3.4m for ‘crucial’ NHS apprenticeships

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 10:10 am
The First Minister announced the funding on Monday (Russell Cheyne/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced funding to support 150 pharmacy apprenticeships.

On a visit to University Hospital Monklands on Monday, Ms Sturgeon announced the launch of a new recruitment programme for apprentice pharmacy technicians – costing £3.4 million.

The National Pre-registration Trainee Pharmacy Technician Scheme will see 50 technicians start their work in April with another 100 set to be recruited by the autumn.

The First Minister said: “Growing our workforce is crucial, which is why we must increase the opportunities for our young people who wish to choose a career in the NHS such as pharmacy, with quality hands-on training to set them on their path. Increasing the number of qualified pharmacy technicians is critical to ensuring a well-qualified workforce.”

She added: “As Scotland moves towards economic renewal and transition apprenticeships across our economy and public services – including roles in construction, transport and life sciences – have a key role to play as part of the national endeavour to drive a fairer, greener economic recovery.”

The First Minister also said it was “encouraging” that twice as many people started modern apprenticeships in the third quarter of 2021-22, compared to the year before, as Scotland looks to return to pre-pandemic apprenticeship levels.

Hannah Scullion, a pre-registration pharmacy technician with NHS Lanarkshire, said: “Becoming a qualified pharmacy technician was always my goal and I am so glad to have been given this opportunity to do this through the new technical apprenticeship programme.”

