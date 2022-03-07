First Minister announces £3.4m for ‘crucial’ NHS apprenticeships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced funding to support 150 pharmacy apprenticeships.

On a visit to University Hospital Monklands on Monday, Ms Sturgeon announced the launch of a new recruitment programme for apprentice pharmacy technicians – costing £3.4 million.

The National Pre-registration Trainee Pharmacy Technician Scheme will see 50 technicians start their work in April with another 100 set to be recruited by the autumn.

The First Minister said: “Growing our workforce is crucial, which is why we must increase the opportunities for our young people who wish to choose a career in the NHS such as pharmacy, with quality hands-on training to set them on their path. Increasing the number of qualified pharmacy technicians is critical to ensuring a well-qualified workforce.”

She added: “As Scotland moves towards economic renewal and transition apprenticeships across our economy and public services – including roles in construction, transport and life sciences – have a key role to play as part of the national endeavour to drive a fairer, greener economic recovery.”

The First Minister also said it was “encouraging” that twice as many people started modern apprenticeships in the third quarter of 2021-22, compared to the year before, as Scotland looks to return to pre-pandemic apprenticeship levels.

Hannah Scullion, a pre-registration pharmacy technician with NHS Lanarkshire, said: “Becoming a qualified pharmacy technician was always my goal and I am so glad to have been given this opportunity to do this through the new technical apprenticeship programme.”