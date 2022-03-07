Search for candidates to lead Ofcom ‘exhausted’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Search for candidates to lead Ofcom ‘exhausted’

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 12:54 pm
Ofcom is still waiting for a new chairperson (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofcom is still waiting for a new chairperson (Yui Mok/PA)

The chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has been told “all possible opportunities” to find the best applicants to fill the role of Ofcom chief have been “exhausted”.

The process to find a suitable candidate for chair of the media watchdog has faced a series of delays since it began two years ago.

The selection is being rerun after an initial round of interviews failed to find a candidate to lead the regulator.

On Monday, the DCMS Committee chairman, Julian Knight, said he had not been told how many people applied for the position.

In a statement, he said: “Another week, another new instalment of suspense in the ridiculous soap opera that is the race to become Ofcom’s new chair.

“The committee is not after a behind-the-scenes commentary on the appointment process, but this latest cliff-hanger from the DCMS department – which cannot or will not even tell us how many people have applied to audition for the starring role – does make you wonder whether we are heading for a happy ending.

“Anyone who has been following this long drawn-out saga will know that feeling of exhaustion all too well.”

Knight added he had been told by the Permanent Secretary that “all possible opportunities to get the best cast of characters for the next stage have now been exhausted”.

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was reportedly Boris Johnson’s preferred choice during the initial interviews but he withdrew from the race, claiming the civil service had influenced the process because of his right-of-centre “convictions”.

DCMS Committee on the work of the BBC
Committee chairman Julian Knight (House of Commons/PA)

In January, ministers announced they were reopening the recruitment process and extending the application deadline after a “favourite” to fill the position walked away.

At the time, Knight said: “The search for the next chair of Ofcom goes on in a recruitment process that would put a reality TV series to shame.

“Not content with the outcome of the initial round of interviews, the DCMS department restarted the appointments process using specially employed head-hunters to get a better field of candidates, only to see a favourite walk away.

“Now, that better field of candidates is not enough. The word shambles has begun to look like an understatement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal