Ukrainian girl moves stars to tears with viral video singing from Kyiv bunker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Ukrainian girl moves stars to tears with viral video singing from Kyiv bunker

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 1:31 pm
Amelia singing in the bomb shelter (Marta Smekhova/PA)
Amelia singing in the bomb shelter (Marta Smekhova/PA)

A Ukrainian child sheltering in a bunker has received attention from Broadway star Idina Menzel and ITV’s Holly Willoughby after a video of her singing Let It Go went viral on social media.

The young girl, believed to be called Amelia, was captured singing the hit from the Disney film Frozen in her native tongue from an underground bunker in the capital Kyiv, as people gathered around to watch.

Amelia singing in bomb shelter
Amelia was captured singing the Disney hit Let It Go in her native tongue in a bunker in Kyiv (Marta Smekhova/PA)

The video, posted to Facebook by user Marta Smekhova, has garnered more than 86,000 likes and been watched 2.6 million times since it was posted to the platform on Thursday.

Menzel, who voiced the lead role of Elsa in Disney’s 2013 musical, showed her support for Amelia to her more than 680,000 followers on Twitter.

The star reposted the video with yellow and a blue heart emojis and wrote: “We see you. We really, really see you.”

Alongside the original video posted on Facebook, Ms Smekhova wrote that she had spoken to the little girl after spotting her drawing “bright pictures” in the dim light of the shelter.

Translated from Ukrainian to English by Google, her post reads: “She told (me) that in addition to drawing she loves to sing… and whispered her dream that she wants to sing on the big stage in front of an audience.

“I said do you see how many people are here? Here for them you will sing.”

Ms Smekhova wrote that she was initially worried that no-one would be able to hear Amelia’s singing, but continued: “From the first word there was complete silence in the bomb shelter.

“Everyone put aside their work and listened to a song performed by this girl who just radiated light.

“Even the men couldn’t hold back their tears.”

After getting permission from Amelia’s mother to share the video online, Ms Smekhova said she promised the family that she would make sure people worldwide would see it.

Menzel was not the only celebrity to be moved by Amelia’s performance, as This Morning host Holly Willoughby was visibly emotional while introducing a clip of the video on the breakfast show on Monday.

Journalist Camilla Tominey, who was speaking on the programme, said: “I haven’t seen that before actually… She’s the age of my youngest daughter, it’s awful.”

A tearful Willoughby replied: “It’s horrible… it’s horrible”, before co-host Phillip Schofield cut to an ad break.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal