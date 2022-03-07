Man arrested after lorry crashes into gates of Russian embassy in Dublin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested after a large lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin.

Irish police said the lorry hit the gates of the embassy on Orwell Road in south Dublin.

The embassy has been the scene of protests in recent days, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Monday, gardai said.

A garda spokesman said an incident of criminal damage at the property was being investigated.

Following the incident, gardai erected a barricade outside the Russian Embassy.

A guard said it was set up on “behalf of An Garda Siochana” and not at the request of the Russian Embassy.

The arrested man has been taken to Rathfarnham garda station.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy accused Irish police of standing “idle” as the incident took place.

Russian embassy Dublin pic.twitter.com/NhBFXjuRK5 — Churchtown D14 Weather Updates🇮🇪 (@Dublin14Weather) March 7, 2022

The Embassy has also accused Ireland of breaching the Vienna Convention by not protecting the premises from any damage.

“A large truck came over to the gates of the Embassy, pulled back and torn down the gates of the Embassy. The incident took place in the presence of Garda officers, who stood idle.

“The embassy strongly condemns this criminal act of insanity directed against peaceful diplomatic mission.

“The embassy views this incident as a clear and blatant violation of the Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic relations of 1961.

“The embassy is in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland, demanding that the Irish authorities take comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of it’s staff and their family members.

“The incident is cause of extreme concern. We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions.”

Emergency services attend after a large lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin (Dominic McGrath/PA)

A short time later, a tow truck came to remove the lorry, with a number of onlookers gathered to watch.

A spokesperson for Desmond Wisley Ecclesiastical Supplies confirmed to PA news agency that they were aware of the crash involving their lorry, but offered no further comment.

John Nolan, who saw the lorry crashing through the gates, said: “A truck drove by and he stopped at first and I thought he was looking for directions, but he then turned and engaged with us and he was very upset and intense about the pictures of the family in Ukraine that were wiped out.

“He asked us to stand back.

“The man made sure there was no one standing in front of the gate.

“He reversed at speed into the gates.

“I presume the barrier is a temporary measure.

“It’s looks a bit overkill.

An update by the Embassy on the truck incident pic.twitter.com/IzI8JHyvyx — Russia in Ireland (@Rus_Emb_Ireland) March 7, 2022

“We are protesting that our government should have thrown these thugs out of the country.

“This is not Embassy in the strict sense of the word.

“It is a cover for a serious spy centre.”

Mr Nolan vowed to continue protesting until the war has ended.

A further statement issued on Monday evening by the Russian Embassy said that that “additional measures have been undertaken by the Garda to ensure safety and security of the Embassy and its personnel.

“The Embassy appreciates cooperation by the Irish authorities in this matter.”