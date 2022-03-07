Government under fire over support for Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Government under fire over support for Ukrainian refugees

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 4:05 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 5:34 pm
Ukrainian refugees holding their children struggle to get on a train to Lviv at Kyiv station (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Ukrainian refugees holding their children struggle to get on a train to Lviv at Kyiv station (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The Home Office has been accused of having a chaotic response to the Ukraine refugee crisis.

The government department came under fire from opposition politicians and charities amid confusion over whether more measures will be introduced to help people fleeing the war-torn country seek sanctuary in the UK.

It came after Downing Street dismissed suggestions that Home Secretary Priti Patel is examining “legal options” to create a “humanitarian route” – which would offer all Ukrainian refugees the right to come to the UK regardless of whether they have family ties here – with a spokesman saying this was in fact referring to Government schemes which have already been announced.

Meanwhile Ms Patel told MPs more than 14,000 people have applied to come to the UK via the Ukraine family scheme visa.

Speaking at King’s College London, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Home Office is in a complete mess about this – they keep changing the rules, the stories of what is actually happening on the ground contradict what the Home Office say.

“They have got to sort this out … there should be a simple route to sanctuary for those that are fleeing for their lives.”

Labour has called for an emergency visa which would be available to all Ukrainians who need protection in the UK.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said: “We need a full, simple and fast refugee scheme now, not more costly delays and bureaucracy.”

Steve Valdez-Symonds, from Amnesty International UK, said “history is repeating itself” in light of the “botched” response to last year’s crisis in Afghanistan, adding that the Home Office was “once again too slow and too bureaucratic in response to a refugee crisis that almost everyone saw coming”.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Government will not introduce a system whereby Ukrainian refugees can come to the UK “without any checks or any controls at all”.

Ms Patel was quoted in the Sun as saying: “In response to the desperation I saw with my own eyes at the Polish border two days ago, I’m urgently escalating our response to the growing humanitarian crisis.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

“I am now investigating the legal options to create a humanitarian route.

“This means anyone without ties to the UK fleeing the conflict in Ukraine will have a right to come to this nation.”

But later on Monday a Downing Street spokesman told reporters this was the “sponsorship route that we set out last week,” adding: “We will set out more details this week around the sponsorship scheme, which, as I say, will provide a route for Ukrainians without any family ties to the UK – and there is no limit to that scheme. That will welcome as many Ukrainians as wish to come and that have matched sponsors.”

The Home Office could not confirm if it was drawing up additional measures for Ukrainians to come to the UK. But a spokeswoman insisted extensive support was already in place and said: “This is a rapidly moving and complex picture and, as the situation develops, we will continue to keep our support under constant review.”

According to reports, some Ukrainians have been turned away at the UK border when arriving in Calais, France.

Pictures also emerged on Twitter of signs, apparently in northern France, saying UK visas will not be provided there and advising people to apply online or travel to Paris or Brussels to make an application.

But Ms Patel insisted there are British officials in Calais, telling the Commons: “It is absolutely right that we’ve already had people in Calais,” adding: “It is wrong to say we’re just turning people back – we’re absolutely not, we’re supporting those that have been coming to Calais.”

The Government is under pressure to do more to help refugees after it emerged on Sunday that only “around 50” visas had been issued under the Ukraine Family Scheme so far.

Ms Patel told MPs the figures in the public domain are “absolutely inaccurate” and that official figures will be published on Monday,  adding: “Over 14,000 people have applied … it’s wrong to say that this Government is not welcoming Ukrainian refugees.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal