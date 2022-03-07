74-year-old British veteran travels to Ukraine to support the country’s military

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

74-year-old British veteran travels to Ukraine to support the country’s military

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 9:57 pm
Ian Cunningham (left) with Martin Podpora a former Polish paratrooper (Ian Cunningham/PA)
Ian Cunningham (left) with Martin Podpora a former Polish paratrooper (Ian Cunningham/PA)

A 74-year-old former British Army officer has travelled to Kyiv to support the Ukrainian military.

Ian Cunningham left the British Army in 1977, aged 29, and went on to pursue a career in business.

Now living near Toulouse, France, he flew to Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine, and took a taxi into the country.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “Like all of us, I had been watching what’s going on on television, and the newspapers and had been absolutely appalled by (Vladimir) Putin and his murderous thugs.

“And then I thought, ‘I don’t think I can sit here any longer and watch Putin bombing all these innocent civilians in Ukraine’. I thought it’s absolutely disgraceful.”

Russia Ukraine War
Mr Cunningham told PA that attacks on civilians in Ukraine were ‘disgraceful’ (Dmytro Kumaka/AP)

Having arrived in Kyiv, Mr Cunningham is part of the so-called International Brigade, made up of people from across the world who have travelled to Ukraine.

While he does not think he will be fighting on the front line, he hopes to find a role with the Ukrainian military elsewhere.

“The poor old body is not quite as young as it was, but I’ve certainly got my brain.”

Mr Cunningham also told PA that his family does not know where he has gone.

“The family think I’m away on a business trip at the moment,” he said, adding he thinks they will be “lost for words” when they discover where he is.

Cabinet Meeting
Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said Britons going to Ukraine to join the fights is ‘unlawful as well as unhelpful’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Chief of the Defence Staff has urged Britons not to head to Ukraine to fight against Russia, a clear rebuke to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after she expressed support for those joining the fight.

Speaking on March 6, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “We’ve been very clear that it’s unlawful as well as unhelpful for UK military and for the UK population to start going towards Ukraine in that sense.

“Support from the UK, support in whatever way you can. But this isn’t really something that you want to rush to in terms of the sound of gunfire.

“This is about sensible support based in the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal