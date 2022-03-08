‘Crucial need’ to protect women and girls in Ukraine crisis, aid agencies warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Crucial need’ to protect women and girls in Ukraine crisis, aid agencies warn

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 12:03 am
An elderly woman at a border crossing in Palanca, Moldova (Aurel Obreja/AP)
There is a “crucial need” to protect women and girls who are suffering due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, aid agencies have warned.

The majority of the 1.7 million people who have fled Ukraine are women and children.

Conflict, crisis and displacement puts them at increased risk of sexual and physical violence and abuse, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has said.

The warning comes as the world marks International Women’s Day and an estimated 80,000 women are set to give birth in the next three months in Ukraine.

Romania Russia Ukraine War
Refugees at the Romanian border (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

This includes many women who will not be able to get critical maternal health care and it could make childbirth a life-threatening experience, according to the United Nations Population Fund.

Suzy Madigan, Care International’s senior humanitarian adviser for gender and protection, said: “The conflict in Ukraine and resulting displacement is tearing families apart, leaving women and children who are trying to find safety exposed and vulnerable.

“Women fleeing disasters everywhere face the real risk of gender-based violence and abuse when they’re forced to leave home.

“If you become reliant on others for the basic needs of survival, exploitation becomes a real threat.”

Care International is among 15 UK-based DEC charities which are working in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries to ramp up efforts to meet the growing humanitarian need from a situation the United Nations describes as the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

The DEC, which is providing women and families with food, shelter, clean water, hygiene kits, healthcare and child-friendly spaces as well as psychosocial support, including trauma counselling, has raised more than £100 million in its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal so far.

Rebecca Front, actor and British Red Cross supporter, said: “It’s heartbreaking to think of the situation facing women and children who have fled their homes, fearing for their lives, many of them leaving family members behind who they will be desperately worried about.”

She urged people to give their support saying that “donations to the DEC will ensure aid reaches those who need it, fast”.

Alexandra Parnebjork, Plan International’s gender in emergencies adviser, said the majority of maternal deaths in the world occur in humanitarian crises.

Russia Ukraine War
People holding their children struggle to get on a train to Lviv at Kyiv station, Ukraine (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

She added: “In these situations, women and girls know what they want and need.

“We must work with them to ensure they have access to proper healthcare and protection from sexual and gender-based violence.”

Huge numbers of women, children and young people are arriving at Ukraine’s borders with Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, with only what they can carry.

Niki Ignatiou, ActionAid UK’s humanitarian advisoe, said: “There are deeply concerning reports of racism against refugees of colour, including mothers with babies forced to wait longer in below-freezing temperatures with no shelter, and reports of female young students being stuck at the borders for several days without shelter and toilet facilities.

“Women and girls arriving at the border urgently need food, water, shelter and essential items like soap, period products and underwear.

“Psychosocial support and safe spaces to prevent gender-based violence will also be vital in the coming weeks.”

The DEC is  also dealing with a number of ongoing humanitarian crises around the world putting women and children at risk.

Money from previous and ongoing DEC appeals is still being spent in Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen and the Rohingya refugee camps – as well as vulnerable communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

