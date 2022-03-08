Ukraine crisis shows net zero is matter of UK’s national security – MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukraine crisis shows net zero is matter of UK’s national security – MP

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 12:21 pm
Some Conservative MPs have called for fracking to resume to reduce reliance on Russian gas (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Ukraine crisis underlines the case for cutting carbon emissions, the chairman of a cross-party group of MPs has said amid calls to ramp up UK gas production.

Anthony Browne, Conservative chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Environment, said soaring gas prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine showed “the need to reduce our dependence on a globally traded commodity with high volatility”.

His comments followed calls from other members of his party to increase UK gas production, including by reversing the ban on fracking, in order to reduce imports of Russian gas.

Lord Frost, the former Brexit minister, wrote in The Sun on Monday that banning fracking had been “foolish” while members of the Conservative Net Zero Scrutiny Group have argued that net zero policies will mean the UK and Europe continue to import Russian gas.

But Mr Browne told the PA news agency: “One of the strong arguments for net zero, apart from climate change, is national security.

“It’s important for us not to be dependent on energy supplies from countries that don’t share our values and may not always be friends.”

With less than 4% of the UK’s gas coming from Russia, Mr Browne rejected the idea that the UK was “reliant” on Russian gas and said imports could be banned “without much problem”.

The bigger issue was exposure to global gas prices, which reached record levels again on Monday after surging 47% compared with the previous day.

Mr Browne said: “The impact of that has been muted by the fact that a lot of electricity comes from renewable sources.

“If our electricity had been overwhelmingly produced by gas, as it used to be, the impact on domestic prices would have been higher.”

The Government has so far rejected calls to end the moratorium on fracking introduced in 2019 after the practice caused two minor earthquakes in Lancashire.

Energy minister Lord Callanan argued in the House of Lords on Monday that fracking would not produce enough gas to affect international prices and “really is not the silver bullet that people think it is”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a press conference at Downing Street where he suggested the UK could use more domestically produced gas (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

However, at a press conference on Monday Boris Johnson hinted that UK gas production could be increased but without abandoning the UK’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

Mr Browne told PA: “The important, top line thing is that we remain within the envelope set out by the Climate Change Committee, which does have gas on a downward turn, we are not suddenly banning it overnight.

“That’s the most important thing, to get on that downward slope, which we are on. A secondary question is where that gas comes from, and from an environmental point of view, a tonne of gas from the North Sea is the same as a tonne of gas from Russia.”

