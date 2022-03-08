Protesters urged to keep demos peaceful following Russian embassy truck incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Protesters urged to keep demos peaceful following Russian embassy truck incident

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 12:43 pm
A man was arrested after a lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin (Dominic McGrath/PA)
A man was arrested after a lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin (Dominic McGrath/PA)

Police and political leaders in Ireland have urged anti-war protesters to keep within the law after a truck was driven through the gates of the Russian embassy.

Security has been bolstered at the embassy in Dublin following Monday’s incident. A man appeared in court on Tuesday morning charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage.

Deputy premier Leo Varadkar condemned the incident, branding it “foolish and unhelpful”.

Cabinet meeting – Dublin
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar branded the incident ‘foolish and unhelpful’ (Niall Carson/PA)

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris rejected a claim by the Russian authorities that gardai stood “idle” while the vehicle reversed through the gates.

Tanaiste Mr Varadkar expressed concern that Russian state media could try to use the incident to portray Ireland in a negative light.

“We’ve obligations under the Vienna Convention to protect diplomats who are here in Ireland, and also that will now be misrepresented in Russian state TV as Irish people being involved in violent acts against Russians,” he said.

“So, it was a foolish and unhelpful act in that regard, and I would say to anyone being involved in the protests, please do protest, we want you to do that, but peaceful protests – no violence, no criminal damage.”

Following Monday’s incident, the Russian embassy issued a statement of condemnation.

While the initial statement criticised the response of the gardai, a second statement later welcomed additional security measures put in place by the Garda.

Mr Harris said he did not accept that gardai had stood idly by, noting there was a swift arrest in the aftermath.

“Where there’s been other incidents as well, individuals are now in the criminal justice system,” he added.

“We’ve made detections in all of those instances, so to say we were standing idly by is not correct.”

Missing Persons week launch
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said it was not correct to say officers stood idly by (Niall Carson/PA)

Asked about the cost of the beefed-up security, Mr Harris said: “We have a responsibility obviously to protect all the ambassadors and embassies here in Ireland as part of our function as a policing service and so, in effect, these costs are met by our overall budget and our responsibility that we have.

“And so with the security arrangements at the Russian embassy they will be regularly assessed.”

He said security measures will be “proportionate and necessary”.

The Commissioner said it is important that protests stay within the law.

“There’s a lot of tension and people are protesting, as they’re entitled to do, but it is a time of high emotion and frustration amongst those protesters.

“What we’d say to them, you are entitled to protest, but you must follow the directions of gardai on duty and obviously you must not commit offences.”

