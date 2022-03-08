Eurovision winner Jamala flees Ukraine while husband and family hide in Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eurovision winner Jamala flees Ukraine while husband and family hide in Kyiv

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 1:05 pm
Ukrainian singer Jamala who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016 (Hannibal Hanschke/AP)
Ukrainian singer Jamala who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016 (Hannibal Hanschke/AP)

Ukrainian Eurovision winner Jamala has said she fled the country following Russia’s invasion while her “family, husband and friends” remain in a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

The singer, 38, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016, has said the conflict in her native country is “really hard to understand because it’s insane.”

Appearing on BBC Breakfast live from Istanbul in Turkey, Jamala said: “My family, my husband, all my team, all my musical band, all my friends are in Kyiv in bomb shelters, that’s why unfortunately I don’t want to be rude but I can’t say that my morning is good because now it is a really hard time for my country, for (the) whole world.

“I think we have to realise it’s not war only against Ukrainian people, it is war against all European values, values that were built together after the Second World War.

“That’s why nowadays it’s really hard to understand because it’s insane, it’s nonsense.

“There are people dying, they don’t have any food, any water. Kids are dying.”

The musician, whose real name is Susana Jamaladinova, also said she will do everything in her power “every day, every minute” to help her country.

“Anywhere my voice can be heard, anywhere my voice can help my country, I will do everything in my power to spread the word about Putin’s bloody crime in Ukraine,” she said.

Jamala secured victory during the Eurovision contest in Sweden with her song 1944, about the forced deportation in Crimea during the reign of Joseph Stalin.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she added: “When I wrote this song 1944 I did not know history repeats itself.

“It was about my family, it was about my granny, it was about deportation in 1944. I thought I wrote this song about 1944 but nowadays it sounds so real and it’s horrible.”

