Truss faces demands to give EU an ‘absolute deadline’ over protocol issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Truss faces demands to give EU an ‘absolute deadline’ over protocol issues

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 1:23 pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Liz Truss has sidestepped demands to give Brussels an “absolute deadline” to resolve concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Foreign Secretary told MPs the agreement “simply isn’t working” and has resulted in communities in Northern Ireland being “treated unfairly”.

But while Ms Truss pressed for “movement from the EU”, she stopped short of meeting the deadline request made by DUP MP Ian Paisley (North Antrim).

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit, although difficulties have been reported since it came into force.

After MPs had raised several questions about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr Paisley told Foreign Office questions in the Commons: “I think the importance of the international events that the House is dealing with this morning is a clear demonstration that the department is not the right place for the protocol to be ultimately dealt with.

“But on that vein can I ask the Secretary of State that she recognises the huge damage being done with the protocol, it’s costing £100,000 per hour to businesses in Northern Ireland, it’s damaged the sovereignty of Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom, it’s costing haulage a 27% increase in prices.

“Will the Secretary of State now set a deadline, an absolute deadline to deal with this matter once and for all?”

Ms Truss replied: “I can assure (Mr Paisley) that I am dealing with this matter, I met various European countries last week to discuss reforming the Northern Ireland Protocol, which simply isn’t working.

“What we have is communities in Northern Ireland being treated unfairly, we have an issue of getting goods from GB into Northern Ireland, we put forward a concrete proposal that will also protect the EU single market and we need to see movement from the EU.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal