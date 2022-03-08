Peter Wilson is new No 10 principal private secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peter Wilson is new No 10 principal private secretary

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 1:51 pm
10 Downing Street (Andrew Matthews/PA)
10 Downing Street (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Boris Johnson has a new principal private secretary, a replacement for the senior official who invited staff to a “bring your own booze” party during lockdown.

The UK’s ambassador to Brazil Peter Wilson will take up the role in Downing Street from Monday.

He replaces Martin Reynolds, who returns to the Foreign Office after his time in No 10 was tarnished by the partygate row.

Mr Reynolds sent an email inviting staff to “socially-distanced drinks” in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020 when the lockdown rules only allowed people to mix socially with one other person outside.

Mr Wilson has been the UK’s ambassador to Brazil since January 2021.

He was previously ambassador to the Netherlands and second ambassador to the UN in New York.

Mr Wilson also spent more than a decade working on Asia policy in Beijing, Islamabad and London earlier in his career.

