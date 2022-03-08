Bercow ‘administratively suspended’ from Labour in wake of bullying report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bercow ‘administratively suspended’ from Labour in wake of bullying report

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 2:49 pm
John Bercow (PA)
John Bercow is administratively suspended from the Labour Party in the wake of the former Commons speaker being found to be a “serial bully”.

The PA news agency understands Mr Bercow is currently under investigation by the party, with a decision on the future of his membership to follow.

The former Conservative MP switched to Labour two years after quitting as speaker in 2019.

The suspension by Labour comes after Mr Bercow was branded a “serial liar” and banned from holding a pass to Parliament following an investigation into his conduct.

Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said it backed a decision by parliamentary standards commissioner Kathryn Stone to uphold 21 allegations against Mr Bercow from three complainants, all House staff at the time, relating to the period 2009 to 2014.

Mr Bercow appealed against the commissioner’s findings to the independent panel but it upheld her verdicts without exception.

The former Buckingham representative defected to Labour last year, saying he regarded the Tories under Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic”.

Dame Andrea Leadsom had a tense relationship with John Bercow when she was Commons leader
Dame Andrea Leadsom had a tense relationship with John Bercow when she was Commons leader (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

He had served as a Conservative MP for 12 years until he was elected speaker, a neutral role, in 2009.

Mr Bercow denied that he changed allegiances in a bid to gain a peerage, which is traditionally bestowed upon former speakers, having fallen out with his own party.

Labour’s move comes after former Commons leader Dame Andrea Leadsom urged the opposition party to expel their high-profile member following the publication of the IEP’s report on Tuesday.

The senior Tory MP told Times Radio that Mr Bercow was “incredibly discourteous” to people, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “must expel” him from the party.

“I had pretty much frequent run-ins with him and I saw the way he treated other people,” she said.

“I do believe it was unacceptable.

“And, actually, what is so awful about it is that the Speaker of the House of Commons is almost the sort of highest authority here, you know, he or she is responsible for behaviour in the House of Commons, responsible for the way that we run things here. And it’s just unacceptable.”

She added: “I think Keir Starmer must expel John Bercow from the Labour Party. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Dame Andrea was Commons leader between June 2017 and May 2019.

The former Cabinet minister had a number of public spats with Mr Bercow in the chamber while in her Commons role, including when confronting him in 2018 over allegations he had referred to her as a “stupid woman”.

