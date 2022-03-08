Buyer demand for electric vehicles slumps amid cost-of-living crisis – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buyer demand for electric vehicles slumps amid cost-of-living crisis – report

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 2:57 pm
The Government’s net-zero push will see sales of new petrol and diesel cars banned from 2030 (John Walton/PA)
Demand for electric vehicles is showing signs of going into reverse as sky-high price tags and the wider cost-of-living crisis are putting off all but the wealthiest, according to a report.

The share of new buyers searching for electric vehicles (EVs) on Auto Trader’s marketplace slumped from a high of 26% in September last year to 16% in February.

Buyers appear to be switching back to petrol and hybrid vehicles, with the latter accounting for almost one in five new car ad views in January, compared with 8% a year earlier.

This comes despite the Government’s ambitious net-zero push and rules that will mean sales of new petrol and diesel cars are banned from 2030.

Auto Trader’s Road To 2030 report reveals that the price of EVs and the tightening squeeze on household finances from rocketing inflation means they are fast becoming the preserve of the wealthy.

Prices of new EVs are typically 35% – or £10,000 – more expensive than petrol or diesel cars, with the number of EV models priced under £20,000 on Auto Trader’s marketplace dropping from 11 in 2020 to three last year.

Its report showed that more than half (55%) of buyers looking at EVs earn more than £50,000 a year.

Erin Baker, editorial director of Auto Trader, said: “Sooner or later we will run out of people who are rich enough to buy electric cars, and the latest data from our marketplace could be an early indication of what’s to come.

“It’s a canary in the coalmine and the Government needs to take notice.”

There are fears that demand for EVs may be hampered further when current incentives are due to end, with the Plug-In Car Grant due to finish in 2023 and the benefit-in-kind tax break set to stop in 2025.

“There are enough wealthy motorists out there to drive sales for now, but if EVs don’t become more affordable soon, the mass adoption that the Government is banking on will not materialise,” Ms Baker said.

