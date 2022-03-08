Protesters mark International Women’s Day with climate change rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Protesters mark International Women’s Day with climate change rally

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 4:09 pm
Demonstrators take part in the protest outside Holyrood (Lesley Martin/PA)
Demonstrators take part in the protest outside Holyrood (Lesley Martin/PA)

A demonstration outside Holyrood for International Women’s Day has warned that climate change is having a disproportionate impact on women across the world.

About 50 women gathered in front of the Scottish Parliament while MSPs debated International Women’s Day to call for action to tackle climate change, while marking the deaths of environmental activists and declaring that the war in Ukraine was “being fuelled by fossil fuel”.

In one of the speeches at the rally, Sharessa Naidoo, a philosophy and maths student from South Africa who is studying at Edinburgh University, argued that climate change is “intertwined” with women’s rights.

International Day of Women’s Climate Action
A woman takes part in the climate rally to mark International Women’s Day outside the Scottish Parliament (Lesley Martin/PA)

She told the crowd: “The legacy of gender oppression lives on in new forms and such systems worldwide still make women vulnerable.

“Consequently, women constitute the majority of the world’s poorest and are most dependent on natural resources that climate change threatens and hold very few seats at important tables that make big climate-related decisions.

“That’s the connection. The urgent issue of climate change makes it that much more obvious that securing gender equality so women can lead lives of their choosing, is intertwined with sustainability and securing humanity’s future.”

The demonstration was part of a 24-hour “drop-in” climate vigil outside the Scottish Parliament building to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal