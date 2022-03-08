Aid truck prepares to leave Northern Ireland destined for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aid truck prepares to leave Northern Ireland destined for Ukraine

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 8:41 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 12:33 am
Paul Doherty, founder of Woodstock in west Belfast and SDLP MLA Justin McNulty (Liam McBurney/PA)
One of several collections of aid donated in Northern Ireland is due to set out across Europe.

Paul Doherty, founder of Foodstock in west Belfast, said their donations were bolstered by a shipment from Co Armagh on Tuesday evening that a number of schools had been involved with collecting.

He described the aid including many priority need items such as baby food, food, nappies and toiletries.

“Our mission now is to get that to people in Ukraine as quickly and safely as possible,” he said.

“We’re going to hit the road, we have a 40-foot container headed towards the Romanian border with Ukraine. We’re going to meet with NGOs on the ground and distribute these items to people who are fleeing Ukraine.

“There is a real movement of people going towards this border region of Romania and that is where we are hearing there is a real need and that’s why we’re prioritising it.

“It’s quite a frightening prospect (going near a warzone) but we’re committed and we want to see this job done.

“We have seen a lot of generosity and a lot of good will from people in Belfast and across Northern Ireland, and now we want to get that aid to people. We have seen the scenes of TV of the distress and what people are going through out there, and we just want to help. It’s people looking out for people.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Paul Doherty (left), founder of Woodstock in west Belfast and SDLP MLA Justin McNulty offloading donations (Liam McBurney/PA)

Earlier, an east Belfast restaurant owner told how she has been overwhelmed by the generosity of people after she began collecting items for those caught up in the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion of Ukraine.

Monica Rawson, originally from Poland, runs the Smokey Deli in east Belfast which has been transformed into a store for items which will be shipped out to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Ms Rawson said she first made the appeal for donations after she was left “heartbroken” by the scenes in the war-torn country.

Since then she has collected several tons of clothes, toys and food.

She said: “We have been doing this collection for the Ukrainian refugees.

“The donations have been overwhelming, lots of people supporting, it has been great.

“It is breaking my heart because these are my neighbours and I need to do something to support them in this crisis.”

One day’s donations for the Ukrainian people that has been dropped of to Monika Rawson’s restaurant Smokey Deli in east Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Rawson said that her grandparents are originally from Ukraine and she has family in Poland who live just 40km away from the border.

She said: “We have been asking for what is needed at the moment. We have asked for clothes, blankets, baby clothes, toys, food, medicine.

“At this moment we need more medicines, baby foods and cosmetics.”

Ms Rawson said the goods would be taken by lorry to Poland to be distributed to refugees.

