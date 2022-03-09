Zelensky praises UK’s phasing out of Russian oil as sending ‘powerful signal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zelensky praises UK’s phasing out of Russian oil as sending ‘powerful signal’

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 12:33 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Britain’s move to punish Vladimir Putin by phasing out Russian oil by the end of the year will send a “powerful signal” to the world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Mr Zelensky welcomed the announcement coordinated between the US and UK on Tuesday to hurt Russia financially over its invasion of Ukraine.

He earlier received standing ovations during a virtual speech to the House of Commons, during which he called for the UK to “make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe”.

The historic address came shortly after ministers announced the UK will phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of the year.

In his daily address to Ukraine, Mr Zelensky went on to say: “This is a powerful signal to the whole world.

“Either Russia will respect international law and not wage wars, or it will have no money.”

However, in a move likely to draw criticism from campaigners against the climate crisis, ministers were considering steps that could lead to a fracking rethink in the UK.

Amid concerns over soaring energy costs, it was understood two Cuadrilla sites in Lancashire may be handed over to the Royal Geographical Society rather than being concreted over.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, has been under a “moratorium” for over two years but the move could allow for the sites to be opened up at a later date.

US President Joe Biden ordered a ban on Russian oil imports, while the European Union was also expected to announce a phasing out of dependence on Moscow’s energy.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng urged businesses to “use this year to ensure a smooth transition so that consumers will not be affected”, with 8% of UK oil demand coming from Russia.

MPs give a standing ovation after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed MPs
MPs give a standing ovation after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Commons (House of Commons/PA)

Meanwhile, the UK was also tightening its aviation sanctions to make it a criminal offence for Russian planes to enter UK airspace.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told airports he can order them to detain Russian aircraft and has the power to order the Civil Aviation Authority to terminate registration of planes owned by sanctioned individuals.

The ownership of one plane at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire was understood to be under investigation.

A Government source told the PA news agency the aircraft “was transporting a wealthy Russian and the ownership of the aircraft is now the subject of an investigation”.

“The aircraft will only be allowed to leave Farnborough if the inquiry shows it is not a Russian owned or controlled jet,” the source added.

(PA Graphics)

In the Commons speech, Mr Zelensky evoked an inspiring wartime speech from Sir Winston Churchill as he made a comparison to the situation Britain faced during the Second World war.

“We will fight until the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost,” the Ukrainian leader said.

“We will fight in the forest, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets.”

