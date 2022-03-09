Brandon Lewis welcomes ‘deserved’ apology for historical institutional abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Brandon Lewis welcomes ‘deserved’ apology for historical institutional abuse

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 2:17 pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis (Aaron Chown/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis (Aaron Chown/PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said “it is only right” that victims of historical institutional abuse will receive a formal apology in Stormont.

The apology will be given by five Stormont ministers on behalf of the powersharing executive on March 11.

A public apology was recommended in the final report of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI), which was published five years ago.

It will be followed by apologies from each of the institutions where systemic failings were found in the inquiry report.

Speaking the House of Commons, Mr Lewis said: “It is only right that victims and survivors are now receiving a formal apology for the abhorrent abuse they suffered whilst residing in institutions that were meant to care for them.

“This is another key recommendation of the Hart Report and it is to be welcomed.

Brandon Lewis
Mr Lewis in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)

“For too many years the voices of victims and their appeals for help went unheard. On March 11 they will receive a full and unconditional apology that is so deserved for them.”

Mr Lewis was speaking during a sessions of questions on Northern Ireland in the House of Commons.

Elsewhere in the session, Mr Lewis would not rule out triggering the Northern Ireland Protocol’s Article 16 mechanism, despite calls from an SNP MP to take the measure off the table in light of the war in Ukraine.

Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith) asked if the Government would rule out triggering Article 16 “once and for all”.

She said war in Ukraine “threatens to undermine global food security including, of course, for those across these islands”.

She said triggering Article 16 would be “reckless and unnecessary even without a war raging on the European continent”.

Mr Lewis said: “Absolutely not. We are very clear that we’ve got to keep all options on the table.

“Article 16, of course, is part of the protocol and is the right way, if we can’t resolve these… is the proper legal process to take things forward.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (House of Commons/PA)

“Ultimately the right result, the result we’re focused on, the result the Foreign Secretary is focused on, is getting a resolution by agreement with the EU. But be under no doubt, we are determined to make sure that Northern Ireland can get access to goods in the way that it should be able to from Great Britain.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the Commons that if the Chancellor Rishi Sunak sought to reduce VAT on “home heating oil”, he would need the permission of the European Union.

Sir Jeffrey insisted “this cannot be right”, claiming his constituents are being deprived of support because of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said: “At this time, households across all of the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland, are struggling because of rapidly increasing home heating costs.

“In Northern Ireland, we are subject to EU VAT rules. This means that if the Chancellor of the Exchequer sought to reduce VAT on home heating oil, he needs the permission of the European Union and all 27 member states to do such an action.

“Surely, this cannot be right that my constituents are being deprived of the support they need from Government because of the protocol.”

Mr Lewis said Sir Jeffrey was right in “highlighting just another one of the many areas where the protocol is creating real problems on the ground for people in everyday lives”.

He added: “We must remember the protocol itself says it will not disrupt the everyday lives of people in their communities.

“He’s given yet another example where the protocol itself and the implementation of it is doing exactly that. That has to stop.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal