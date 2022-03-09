Hundreds of children among 2,500 Ukrainians to have arrived in Ireland so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hundreds of children among 2,500 Ukrainians to have arrived in Ireland so far

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 2:37 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 6:29 pm
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee (Brian Lawless/PA)
More than 2,500 Ukrainian refugees have already arrived in Ireland, with children comprising a third of that number.

It comes as world leaders reacted with horror after Ukrainian officials reported that the maternity and children’s hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol was severely damaged in a Russian attack.

The Irish premier condemned the alleged Russian strike on Wednesday evening.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “With multiple reports of a missile strike destroying maternity & children’s hospital in Mariupol, despite ceasefire agreement, the indiscriminate cruelty of (Vladimir) Putin’s invasion is crystal clear.”

“This war on civilians must end,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said around 400 Ukrainians are arriving in Ireland every day as they flee the Russian invasion of their country.

Speaking at Dublin Airport alongside Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys, Ms McEntee said that two thirds of those arriving were female – many of whom had left husbands and fathers behind in Ukraine.

Both ministers were at Dublin Airport, just north of the Irish capital, to see the systems being put in place to welcome and process arrivals from Ukraine.

Helen McEntee
Helen McEntee speaking at Dublin Airport (Brian Lawless/PA)

Refugees from the war-torn country will receive a PPS number allowing them to work and access supports, as well as a letter confirming their access to temporary protection.

The Irish Government has also said that Ukrainians entering Ireland will receive medical cards.

Those arriving will also be registered for social welfare supports and provided with accommodation where necessary.

A dedicated room at the centre, filled with toys, baby food and nappies, has been opened for Ukrainian children.

On Wednesday, Ms McEntee and Ms Humphreys met with some of the people who had arrived from Ukraine.

Dublin Airport
Thousands of Ukrainian refugees have already arrived in Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Both departments have worked hard over last few days to put it all together,” Ms Humphreys said.

“They have come from extremely, extremely difficult situations and they are so relieved to be here.

“They’re also very concerned – they’ve left their husbands, their fathers behind them.

“It is a very difficult situation for them. We want to make sure that when they arrive here, they get all the support they can.”

The Justice Minister said that a very significant number of Ukrainians will continue to arrive in the weeks to come.

Refugees processing centre toys
A doll sits among other toys in a welcome room at the new processing facility (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We are trying to process this as quickly as possible,” she said.

It has been estimated that Ireland could ultimately welcome a multiple of 20,000 refugees from Ukraine, as the war continues.

Ms McEntee refused to be drawn on media reports that the British Government has concerns about the Irish plan to welcome tens of thousands of refugees from Ukraine, citing security risks.

“We engage regularly with the Home Office. We’ve been speaking to them directly about this issue and the invasion of Ukraine since February 24. I have spoken directly to Priti Patel myself and our team and our offices are in constant co-operation.

“It is really important that we do make sure the appropriate measures are taken, security checks are put in place and obviously where necessary information is shared between our offices and those in the UK.

“We discussed a number of things but obviously our focus and our priority was making sure that we stayed in contact with each other, that we’re able to share information where necessary.

“The conversations I have with Priti Patel are the most important, not the reports I read on a newspaper.”

