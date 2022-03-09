Queen holds audience with UK armed forces chief at Windsor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Queen holds audience with UK armed forces chief at Windsor

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 3:41 pm
The Queen (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen has met with the UK’s armed forces chief, holding an in-person audience with Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

The monarch, 95, received Admiral Sir Tony on Wednesday at Windsor Castle.

He was greeted by the monarch upon relinquishing his appointment as First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, and assuming his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff, the professional head of the armed forces.

The Queen was not pictured carrying out the official engagement.

The monarch is head of the armed forces and the pair are likely to have discussed the war in Ukraine.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin interview
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Admiral Sir Tony said on Sunday that the invasion in Ukraine “is not going well” for the Kremlin, with Russia’s military might not proving as strong as expected in the face of the Ukrainian resistance.

The Queen, who has recovered after catching Covid just over a fortnight ago, has donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal to help Ukrainian refugees.

She met with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, and in her sitting room was a large bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The gesture was seen as a symbol of the Queen’s support for the people of Ukraine.

