Religious leaders urge PM to extend Ukrainian visa scheme

The Archbishop of Westminster and dozens of other clergymen from the Christian Leadership of London have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to extend the visa programme to all Ukrainian refugees.

The letter, sent on Wednesday, said the group was “encouraged” by the Government’s family sponsorship programme and “welcomed the intention to establish a pathway to humanitarian sponsorship”.

But they called for “urgency” and to “act swiftly and without delay”, criticising the visa forms process.

People line up to get water at a well on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

“How can mothers with young children, the elderly and the disabled, who have travelled a thousand miles, be expected to complete online application forms in a language foreign to them?”, the letter reads.

“Times of war require swift action and flexibility, the easing of normal procedures and the removal of complex bureaucratic obstacles that can easily turn hope into despair and resignation.”

It recalled the evacuee process used in Britain in 1939, where children in London were sent to the countryside to protect them from Second World War bombing, adding that “tens of thousands are hoping to find refuge far from Russia’s relentless, unconscionable, and indiscriminate attacks on homes, hospitals and schools throughout their homeland.”

It said: “We would ask that sponsorship not be limited to those with family members in the UK, but that those sponsorship criteria be expanded to include all Ukrainian refugees on humanitarian grounds, allowing them to enter the UK as quickly as possible.”

Refugees wait for a bus in Medyka, Poland after crossing from Ukraine (Daniel Cole/AP)

Those who have signed the letter include Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Thyateira and Britain (a Greek Orthodox church) Nikitas Lioulias and Lieutenant Colonel David Shakespere of the Salvation Army.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the Ukraine Family Scheme last week, which allows Ukrainian people to join British relatives in the UK.

A second scheme – the Local Sponsorship Scheme for Ukraine – has also been announced, which allows those who have not got family to be sponsored by a private individual, community organisation, business, local authority or church.

Mr Johnson has said a thousand visas have been granted under the family scheme and he promised another programme allowing individuals to offer a home to Ukrainians would be set out in “the next few days”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, he stated the security checks were vital to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin infiltrating agents into the UK.

A Government spokesperson said: “Last week we announced a new sponsorship route which will allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to be sponsored to come to the UK.

“This is alongside our Ukraine Family Scheme, which has already seen thousands of people apply, as well as changes to visas so that people can stay in the UK safely.

“The routes we have put in place follow extensive engagement with Ukrainian partners. This is a rapidly moving and complex picture and as the situation develops we will continue to keep our support under constant review.”