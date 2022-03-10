Starmer in Estonia to meet Nato troops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Starmer in Estonia to meet Nato troops

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 8:41 am
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey leave the defence ministry in Tallinn after meeting Estonian defence minister Kalle Laanet (Victoria Jones/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey leave the defence ministry in Tallinn after meeting Estonian defence minister Kalle Laanet (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet Nato troops in Estonia amid news from the British Army that a small number of soldiers have disobeyed orders and travelled to Ukraine.

Estonia’s defence minister, Kalle Laanet, presented the Labour leader with a ceremonial plate at the Ministry of Defence building in Tallinn on Thursday morning to mark the start of his visit.

Sir Keir is being accompanied by shadow defence secretary John Healey in the snow-blanketed Eastern European country, which shares a 183-mile (294km) border with Russia.

Keir Starmer visit to Estonia
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey meet Estonian defence minister Kalle Laanet at the Ministry of Defence in Tallinn (Victoria Jones/PA)

Their trip marks day 15 of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Sir Keir spoke with Mr Laanet in private for around 30 minutes before setting off for the Tapa military base.

The Labour politicians are later due to meet Colonel Dai Bevan, Commander of the Nato Enhanced Forward Presence in Estonia, before having lunch with troops and speaking with MPs at the Estonian parliament.

While travelling from the defence ministry building to the Tapa base, Sir Keir said he “stands steadfast in solidarity with Ukraine”.

He said on Twitter: “Today, @JohnHealey_MP and I are in Estonia, to meet with our allies and British troops.

“Labour stands steadfast in solidarity with Ukraine, and we are committed to supporting our Nato allies.”

It comes after the British Army said a small number of soldiers have “disobeyed orders and gone absent without leave” and may have travelled to Ukraine “in a personal capacity”.

There is no suggestion these soldiers were from the Tapa base.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned that soldiers could be prosecuted for desertion if they have travelled to Ukraine to fight against the Russian army.

In Ukraine, Mr Putin’s forces have seized areas in the south and east of the country, including the city of Mariupol.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal