Tory MP reaches settlement over Google advert

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 11:55 am Updated: March 10, 2022, 12:53 pm
Ashfield Tory MP Lee Anderson has reached a settlement after complaining that a Google Ads advert suggested he was ‘sympathetic to the abuse of children’ (UK Parliament/PA)
Conservative MP Lee Anderson has reached a settlement after complaining that a Google Ads advert suggested he was “sympathetic to the abuse of children”.

Google Ireland Ltd issued an apology to Mr Anderson, who represents Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, at a High Court hearing in London on Thursday.

A barrister representing Mr Anderson told Judge Jaron Lewis that the advert, displayed on a website in February 2021, suggested he was “protective of or sympathetic to the abuse of children and those who perpetrate such abuse”.

Felicity McMahon said Mr Anderson had settled a “threatened action” for defamation and breach of data protection law and rights with Google Ireland.

Barrister Hope Williams, who represented Google Ireland, said the company “sincerely” apologised to Mr Anderson for any distress the advert had caused him.

Ms Williams told the judge that the advert should not have been displayed as it did not comply with Google Ads policies.

She added that the advert was removed as soon as Mr Anderson alerted Google Ireland to it.

Ms McMahon said Mr Anderson had been informed, 13 months ago, that a Google Ads advert was being displayed on the Guido Fawkes website – a “popular political news source” which attracts hundreds of thousands of regular readers.

She said the advert linked to a “fringe campaign group” called “Keeping Kids Safe” and featured a picture of Mr Anderson next to the headline “MP Office protect paedophile”.

“The claimant and his family were extremely distressed by the advert, which falsely suggested he was protective of or sympathetic to the abuse of children, and those who perpetrate such abuse,” she said.

“This was highly defamatory, threatening to erode the confidence of the claimant’s constituents in him as their elected representative.”

Ms Williams told the judge: “The defendant is here today through me to sincerely apologise to the claimant for any distress the advert has caused to him and his family, and for any loss of confidence his constituents have suffered in the Member of Parliament as a result of seeing the advert.

“The advert should not have been displayed as it did not comply with the Google Ads policies.

“The defendant removed the advert as soon as the claimant alerted it to it.”

