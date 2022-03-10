Chelsea must not be sold off as part of ‘fire sale’, warns Sadiq Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea must not be sold off as part of ‘fire sale’, warns Sadiq Khan

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 6:45 pm
(Mike Egerton/PA)
(Mike Egerton/PA)

The mayor of London has said it is important to ensure Chelsea FC is not sold off as part of a “fire sale”.

The west London club’s owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned over his links to Vladimir Putin as the UK targeted more oligarchs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mayor Sadiq Khan urged the Government to remember there are millions of Chelsea fans who are “completely innocent”.

Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I think Chelsea are a great Premier League club, they’re the champions of Europe, the world club champions.

“They were a great club before the current owner and they’ll be a great club after the current owner.

“It’s important to distinguish Chelsea and what’s happening in Ukraine because the reality is for too long Russian oligarchs close to Putin had been using homes in London, businesses in London, to launder money.

“I think it’s right that the Government is now taking sanctions and seizing assets of those Russian oligarchs close to Putin.”

Mr Abramovich, who has been branded a pro-Kremlin oligarch, was hit with an asset freeze and travel ban on Thursday.

Ministers issued a licence authorising Chelsea to continue playing matches.

Season ticket holders and those with games already booked can still attend matches, but no new tickets can be sold and the club’s merchandise shop will close.

Mr Khan added: “The Government will do what it can to support Chelsea in relation to future fixtures, in relation to continuing to be a viable club in the Premier League.

“What’s also important though is we don’t allow a situation where any asset which may be owned by a Russian oligarch close to Putin is sold off in a fire sale.

“What’s important is for these assets to be seized, I want some of these empty homes to be used to house some of these Ukrainians fleeing the war zone.

“Some of these assets I want sold off to be used to support those Ukrainians, both who are still in Ukraine and those who have left Ukraine.

“It’s really important to recognise that there are many Russian oligarchs close to Putin who have found life too easy because of the policies of this Government in the last 12 years.”

