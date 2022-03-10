Ballet stars to join together in Dance For Ukraine gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ballet stars to join together in Dance For Ukraine gala

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 8:07 pm
Former Royal Ballet stars Ivan Putrov and Alina Cojocaru (Oleksandr Putrov/PA)

Ballet stars will join together for a charity gala in London to raise money for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Dance For Ukraine will be held at the London Coliseum on March 19 with the funds raised donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to provide aid to people fleeing Ukraine.

The gala will feature artists from the Royal Ballet, the Paris Opera Ballet and English National Ballet who have donated their services.

Former Royal Ballet stars Ivan Putrov and Alina Cojocaru (Oleksandr Putrov/PA)

Among the dancers taking part is Russian ballerina Natalia Osipova, who is a principal of the Royal Ballet, and Ukrainian Katja Khaniukova, who joined the English National Ballet in 2014.

The charity performance will be directed by former Royal Ballet stars Ivan Putrov, from Ukraine, and Romanian Alina Cojocaru, who trained together in Kyiv before joining London’s Royal Ballet school.

Putrov said: “The gala is about taking a stand for human values. Our unity strengthens the message.

“Everyone’s participation will help someone just like them who found themselves in dire circumstances due to violence of war.

“Dance, music and art move the world, not violence. Since we, the artists, possess the gift, we must use it.”

Cojocaru added: “Mere words can offer little in the face of such suffering and the loss of innocent human lives.

Ivan Putrov and Alina Cojocaru (Oleksandr Putrov/PA)

“Art, love and humanity have the power to inspire and even to heal.  

“In this spirit we will unite on the 19th to dance and offer what help we can.”

The English National Opera has waived its rental fee for the London Coliseum and volunteered to support the event musically.

The DEC brings together 15 of the UK’s leading aid charities, including British Red Cross, Oxfam UK and Save the Children UK, who are working on the ground in Ukraine and at the country’s borders to help those fleeing the conflict.

The full Dance For Ukraine line-up and repertoire will be announced in due course and tickets for the event on March 19 are on sale at londoncoliseum.org/whats-on/dance-for-ukraine/

