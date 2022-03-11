Online classroom Oak National will lead on curriculum design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Online classroom Oak National will lead on curriculum design

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 12:03 am
Nadhim Zahawi (PA)
Nadhim Zahawi (PA)

Online classroom Oak National will be converted into a new arm’s length body to help schools with designing their curriculums, the Education Secretary will announce on Friday.

In a trail of the upcoming Education White Paper, Nadhim Zahawi will announce that Oak National will be converted into an online resource to help teachers with their planning.

It is understood that the Government feels schools have not been supported enough to deliver a knowledge-rich curriculum following reforms introduced in 2014, and that the body will help them to design this.

Speaking at the Association of School and College Leaders’ annual conference, Mr Zahawi is expected to say: “The biggest asset we have in changing the lives of children for generations to come is the energy and expertise of our teachers and school leaders.”

“You can’t have a great education if you don’t have a great teacher. But of course, great teachers need great support,” he will add.

“Oak National Academy has certainly been one of our great achievements. It was created by teachers, for teachers, and showed brilliantly what the profession was capable of in the hour of need.

“Building on the nearly 3,500 hours of video lesson content it provided during the pandemic, we will now establish Oak as a new arm’s length curriculum body.

“This is important because the data shows 46% of primary teachers plan lessons from scratch. This is a drain on teachers’ time and we’re going to fix it.

“Curriculum design is complex and we want to share the very best practice so teachers can draw inspiration from evidence based, carefully sequenced examples.

“Instead of each teacher reinventing the wheel, they will be able to access content, for free, that continuously evolves and gets better and better on the back of feedback from teachers across the country – saving time and improving lessons immeasurably.

“At the heart of this body will be collaboration and partnership, and I am committed to building on the ‘by teachers, for teachers’ approach that has been a key success factor for Oak National Academy.”

Ed Vainker, chief executive of the Reach Foundation – the organisation that established Oak National Academy, said: “The Reach Foundation is proud of the role it has played stewarding Oak National Academy and is grateful to partner organisations for their immense voluntary contribution.

“We are pleased that the Government has committed to sustaining Oak in perpetuity and have agreed to transfer it to the DfE, on the basis that it will be fully independent and will always remain free and in public ownership.”

The new products will be available from September 2023 and will be optional for schools to use. The body will work with the Education Endowment Foundation to ensure “its activity is informed by the best available evidence and aligns with best practice”.

Mr Zahawi will also use the speech to recommit to delivering 500,000 teacher training opportunities by 2024 for teachers from trainee to head level and raising starting salaries to £30,000.

The Schools White Paper is expected to be published later in March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal