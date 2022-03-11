More than half of young people ‘have been targeted by fraudsters’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

More than half of young people ‘have been targeted by fraudsters’

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 9:35 am
More than four-fifths of teenagers say they feel anxious about money and finances, a survey has found (Tim Goode/PA)
More than four-fifths of teenagers say they feel anxious about money and finances, a survey has found (Tim Goode/PA)

More than four-fifths (81%) of teenagers say they feel anxious about money and finances, a survey has found.

More than half (58%) said they had been targeted by fraudsters, for example being asked for bank details or someone claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

More than one in 10 (12%) said they have been asked for their pin numbers and 8% have had their credit or debit card cloned or stolen.

More than 2,000 secondary school pupils between the ages of 15 and 18 across the UK took part in the survey for training body the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF).

The teenagers who took part were from a mix of schools, including academies, state schools, private and independent schools.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) said they would like to learn more about money and finance in school, rising to 85% among 17 to 18-year-olds.

Budgeting, debt, tax and different financial products were among the topics that students would like to find out more about.

About two-thirds (67%) of those questioned said the Covid-19 pandemic has made them feel more anxious about money, including 73% of 15 to 16-year-olds.

Catherine Winter, managing director financial capability at the LIBF, said: “Young people want to be financially resilient, and the impacts of Covid-19 – and the rising costs of living – are all taking their toll.”

One in six (15%) young people said school is their main source of financial education, while more than half (56%) said most of their financial understanding and knowledge comes from their parents.

A quarter (25%) of young people described themselves as “self-taught” when it comes to their finances, the Young Persons’ Money Index annual survey found.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal