Sturgeon urges Scots to take ‘sensible precautions’ as Covid cases rise

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to continue with “sensible precautions” against Covid-19, with the number of hospital patients infected with coronavirus at a 13-month high.

The First Minister tweeted a plea for people to keep wearing face masks, warning that “Covid hasn’t gone away”.

Thursday’s coronavirus figures showed 1,636 infected people in hospital, an increase of 127 on the previous day, with 41 deaths linked to Covid-19 recorded.

😷 Life is much more normal again – thankfully – but this is a reminder that Covid hasn’t gone away. Vaccines are protecting most of us from worst impacts of the virus – but many do still end up in hospital. Please continue to take sensible precautions, like wearing a mask 🙏 https://t.co/7UatmkGlgV — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 11, 2022

The number of cases also rose to 14,387, the highest number of infections since early January.

On Twitter, Ms Sturgeon posted a masked emoji and wrote: “Life is much more normal again – thankfully – but this is a reminder that Covid hasn’t gone away.

“Vaccines are protecting most of us from worst impacts of the virus – but many do still end up in hospital.

“Please continue to take sensible precautions, like wearing a mask.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said on Wednesday that recently rising Covid-19 case numbers are “concerning and a reminder that Covid is still with us”, and urged people to get their vaccinations.

So far, 4,439,451 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,165,704 have received their second dose, and 3,459,127 have received a third dose or booster.